Idli Kadai trailer: Dhanush returns to his roots to fight for more than his father's idli shack. Watch

Idli Kadai trailer: Dhanush’s much-awaited film Idli Kadai's trailer was released on Saturday evening in Coimbatore. The drama, which also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Shalini Pandey in key roles, tells the story of a man whose father runs a traditional idli stall. Take a look. Idli Kadai trailer: Dhanush plays the lead in the drama he directed and produced too.

Idli Kadai trailer

The 2-minute trailer begins with Dhanush's character, Murugan, asking his father to buy him an idli grinder so they don't have to grind the batter by hand for hours. The older man, who has memories of making idlis the traditional way with his family, seems sceptical that they will still taste the same despite the machine making things easier. His idli kadai (shack) seems much-loved by the locals.

It is hinted that Murugan ventured away from running the family business and into hotel management and is now working for Ashwin, played by Arun. Thanks to him, profits have also increased, but his father rues his leaving the family business. Things soon escalate when Ashwin shortchanges him, and Murugan might have to fight back when more than his father's business is threatened.

About Idli Kadai

Idli Kadai is written, directed, and co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films. It also stars him as the lead. Dawn Pictures has also produced the film, which will be released in theatres on 1 October. Sathyaraj, R Parthiban, Samuthirakani and Rajkiran play key roles in the film. GV Prakash has composed the film’s music. It will be released in Telugu as Idli Kottu.

Recently, at the audio launch of Idli Kadai, Dhanush claimed that the film’s title was inspired by his love for idlis in childhood. He said, “As a kid, I always craved idlis every single day, but I couldn’t afford them. Hence, we started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood. The money we get will be based on the amount of flowers we collect every day. My sister, cousins and I would wake up at 4 AM to do this for over two hours. We’d get a little over ₹2 each for the jobs.” He also added that the satisfaction he got from the idlis back then is nothing compared to now, when he can afford them.