Dhanush says he sold flowers to afford idlis as a child; doubtful internet reminds him he is a director's son

Actor Dhanush spoke about his childhood at the audio launch event of his upcoming film, Idli Kadai, which he directed and stars in. At the event, which took place in Chennai on Sunday evening, the actor stated that he used to collect and sell flowers to afford idlis as a child, but the internet doubts him. Dhanush spoke about why he named the film Idli Kadai at the film's audio launch in Chennai. (PTI)

Dhanush on his fondness for idli

Dhanush stated at the event that he was so fond of idlis as a child that he wanted to eat them every day, but his family couldn’t afford them. So, he says, he would sell flowers to pay for the idlis. He said, “As a kid, I always craved idlis every single day, but I couldn’t afford them. Hence, we started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood. The money we get will be based on the amount of flowers we collect every day. My sister, cousins and I would wake up at 4 AM to do this for over two hours.”

He added that the satisfaction he got from the idlis back then is nothing compared to now, when he can afford them. “We'd get a little over ₹2 each for the jobs. Then, we'd head to a local pump set, bathe and walk with just a towel on the main road. For that money, we would get four to five idlis. Nothing can beat the satisfaction and taste that is gotten out of eating food from our own hard-earned money. I'm not getting the happiness & taste now in restaurants, which I had during my childhood,” said Dhanush.

In those memories, Dhanush revealed that he named his film Idli Kadai.

Internet reacts

People, however, questioned whether Dhanush, who is the son of director Kasthuri Raja, really had to struggle to buy idlis. One X (formerly Twitter) user commented, “So he is poor in his childhood, then Kasturi Raja as director never give a money to him or family is that right.” Another added, “Dhanush is the son of director. He didn't had money is blatant lie.”

A person pointed out that by the time Dhanush was eight, his father had already directed a couple of films, writing, “When u r age is 8-9 years, ur father has directed 4-5 films and u r saying u don't have money to buy idli...Don't talk just for the sake of talking.” One doubtful X user wrote, “I lived a below middle-class life from 7th to 10th class, but never struggled to eat 1 plate of idly.”

Some fans however were moved by his speech, with one of them writing, “True!!! Childhood food dreams cant be matched with now!! I remember a samosa sold at 2.5rupees near my school! I cant buy that! Now i can spend any amount for food but i am not getting that taste.”

Idli Kadai stars Dhanush and Nithya Menen, as well as Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, and Rajkiran. It will be released in theatres on 1 October. Dhanush co-produced and directed the film he stars in.