Dhanush dances up a storm in Idli Kadai song Enjaami Thandhaane, fans react to fast-paced single shot at the end. Watch
Idli Kadai song Enjaami Thandhaane: Dhanush has sung and penned the lyrics of this fun and peppy number.
Dhanush's upcoming release Idli Kadai has left fans excited. The second song from the music album of the film, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Titled Enjaami Thandhaane, the peppy rural folk number is picturised on Dhanush as he dances up a storm with hundreds of dancers in a village set-up. (Also read: Actor Lakshmi Menon, three others booked for abduction, assault of IT professional in Kerala)
About the track Enjaami Thandhaane
Dhanush is seen wearing a white shirt and a mundu as he happily sings along with the others in a rural area. The highlight of the song is featured at the very end of the song, where Dhanush dances with hundreds of other background dancers in a long, one-shot sequence, perfectly synced with the energetic steps.
Enjaami Thandhaane has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who recently won the National Award for Best Music Direction for Vaathi- which was another Dhanush-starrer. Enjaami Thandhaane has been sung by Dhanush, with the rap portions delivered by Arivu. Sublahshini has given the additional vocals. Sathish has handled the choreography.
Fan reactions
Reacting to the track, a fan commented, “Wow Dhanush's vocals are so good in the song, fits perfectly. He is so talented!” “This song will definitely trend. Such a fun number. Dhanush's energy is a killer!” A comment read, “In today’s era, no one matches #Dhanush’s versatility as an actor, singer, and lyricist.” Another said, “One of the best dancers in Kollywood, just see the one shot sequence!”
Idli Kadai will see Dhanush playing the lead role, apart from directing it. Nithya Menen is his co-star in the film. Dhanush and Nithya are reuniting after the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam, which saw them play best friends-turned-lovers. Idli Kadai is set to release in theatres on 1 October.
