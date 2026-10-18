Fans dig out old video of tarot card reader predicting what Anirudh Ravichander's wife would be like 10 years ago

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran are getting married soon. Rumours of their upcoming wedding have been circulating for weeks now, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirming it after receiving an invitation to their Chennai reception. Fans have now dug out an old video of a tarot card reader predicting what Anirudh’s wife would be like. They think it’s a spot-on description of Kavya.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran will marry soon and host a reception in Chennai. (Instagram/Reuters)

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(Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander confirmed to marry Sunrisers CEO Kavya Maran; wedding reception on November 21)

Tarot card on Anirudh Ravichander’s wife 10 years ago

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As soon as news of Anirudh’s wedding was confirmed, fans dug out an old video of a tarot card reader predicting all about his future wife on a show hosted by Apsara Reddy on Thanthi TV a decade ago. Astrologer Jayashree had pulled a card from a stack a decade ago and made predictions that fans think match Kavya.

The astrologer predicted that Anirudh would meet his future wife at a party and that she would work in broadcasting, telecommunications, or the media industry. She was also predicted to be highly educated and rational, and for her home to be less than two kilometres from his. Incidentally, Kavya is an executive director at Sun TV and holds an MBA from Warwick Business School. It was also predicted that Anirudh would marry for love.

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Internet thinks description matches Kavya Maran

{{^usCountry}} “Prediction came True... and I'm Still shocked,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user posting a video of the tarot card reader’s prediction. “What an accurate prediction that's a decade old, on Anirudh's marriage life - down to the industry being related to broadcasting and proximity of their houses! Who is the predictor/astrologer?” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Prediction came True... and I'm Still shocked,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user posting a video of the tarot card reader’s prediction. “What an accurate prediction that's a decade old, on Anirudh's marriage life - down to the industry being related to broadcasting and proximity of their houses! Who is the predictor/astrologer?” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

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“Ooo...that telecom thing is such an unconventional prediction here. I always wonder if something like this subconsciously moves us towards that or if it's in fact just a reading,” commented one shocked fan, while another wrote, “its really amazing how this horoscope things almost matches 99%.”

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Numerous others began digging out predictions the tarot card reader had made for other celebrities, such as Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, to see if she was right about them, too.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding

Anirudh and Kavya’s families have yet to reveal details of when and where they’re getting married. CM Revanth let the news out of the bag when he wrote on social media, “Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran.” The families have also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and other dignitaries to the wedding in person.