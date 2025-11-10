Film body slams 'insincere' apology from YouTuber who body shamed Gouri Kishan: 'His body language said otherwise'

Shwetha Menon, the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has slammed the YouTuber who allegedly body shamed Tamil actor Gouri Kishan recently. Shwetha also took to task the YouTuber's apology after the episode, saying it did not appear sincere. Gouri Kishan recently faced a question on her weight during a press meet for her new film.

AMMA President calls out YouTuber's apology

Shwetha Menon, an actor known for her work in Malayalam cinema, said on Sunday that the YouTuber's statement after the controversy did not feel like an apology. “I don’t feel that his statement was an apology... His body language said otherwise. We, all women, stand with Gouri Kishan— irrespective of any industry,” the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists president said.

What was the controversy

Controversy erupted during a press conference for the Tamil film Others on Thursday, when Gouri's co-star was asked a question about her weight. Later in the press meet, the actor took the YouTuber who had asked the question to task. “How does my weight concern you in any way. How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented,” the actor said. A video of the actor slamming the question was widely circulated on social media, with most people praising Gouri for taking a stand, and slamming the YouTuber for their 'sexist' line of questioning.

On Saturday, the YouTuber apologised, claiming his question had been misunderstood and that he did not intend to hurt Gouri.

Over the last few days, social media has been flooded with messages of support for Gouri from actors, filmmakers, and technicians. The South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) also expressed solidarity with her. AMMA had also earlier expressed support for the actor.