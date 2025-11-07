Gouri Kishan shuts down journalist's sexist question on her weight at film event: 'My weight does not concern my talent'

Tamil actor Gouri Kishan took a journalist to task at a press meet for her film Others in Chennai on Thursday, after she called out a question on her weight. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Gouri is seen reprimanding the journalist, who doubles down on his question even as the actor gets agitated. Gouri Kishan deftly handled a journalist's question on her weight.

Gouri Kishan shuts down body-shaming question

Gouri was present with the cast of her film Others in Chennai on Thursday, interacting with the media when a journalist directed a question about Gouri’s weight to her co-star Aditya Madhavan. The actor addressed the journalist later, who defended his question.

At this, the actor spoke in Tamil, and said, “How does my weight concern you in any way. How does it matter and be relevant to the film? My weight is my choice, and it does not concern my talent. I can only speak through my films, and I am working hard. I have chosen characters that are career-oriented.”

As the film’s team and publicists tried to pacify Gouri, the actor had a message for them as well. “I have a point to make here, and everyone is silencing me.”

Fans and colleagues support Gouri

The actor received a lot of support and empathy from fans and industry colleagues after videos of the exchange surfaced online. Actor Dhanya Rajendran shared one such video on Instagram and wrote, “Absolutely appalled at what transpired. A male journalist insistent that his question about the female actor’s weight was legit. @gourigkofficial was calm and firm as she dealt with the bullying.”

A comment in support of Gouri read, “And the audacity to not let you speak after you have patiently listened to this excuse of a "journalist" babble for a minute and a half and then called him out.” Another fan wrote, “Love the way you spoke up @gourigkofficial. Nothing like standing up for yourself when no one else can.”

Who is Gouri Kishan

Gouri Kishan, 26, is known for her work in Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her acting debut at 18 playing the younger version of Trisha’s character in ’96, before appearing in films like Karnan, Ulagammai, and Boat. Her film Others has hit the screens today (7 November). She will be next seen in Love Insurance Kompany, alongside Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty. It releases on 18 December.