Jailer 2 box office collection day 12: Rajinikanth film smashes through 400 crore mark in India after festive season push; earns 9.45 on 2nd Monday

Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has officially crossed the ₹400 crore mark in India alone. The film, which is a sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer, opened to positive reviews on October 15 and has since maintained momentum at the box office. On its second Monday, Jailer 2 showed a dip/maintained momentum after a stellar run during the festive season.

Jailer 2 box office collection

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 brought in ₹9.45 crore net in India on its second Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹408.15 crore. This is still a good number, given that the film is in its second week and it’s a non-festive weekday.

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Jailer 2 had hauled in ₹334.35 crore in its first week alone. It had the advantage of releasing before Dussehra and capitalising on the long festive weekend. It also sustained well during its second weekend, bringing in ₹14.50 crore on Friday, ₹24.15 crore on Saturday and ₹25.70 crore on Sunday.

Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, having beaten Rajinikanth’s own films 2.0 and Jailer, both domestically and worldwide. It also beat Vijay’s Leo, and it remains to be seen how much it collects in its run.

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Rajinikanth watches Jailer 2 with fans

{{^usCountry}} Rajinikanth watched a film for the first time in four decades with fans at a theatre in Chennai. The actor, who was celebrating the success of Jailer 2, paid a quiet visit to a theatre to watch fan reactions first-hand. His grandson Lingaa, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson accompanied him. A video posted by the Telugu distributors, Sithara Entertainments, shows him wearing a hat, quietly soaking it all in as his grandson and fans cheered during his scenes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajinikanth watched a film for the first time in four decades with fans at a theatre in Chennai. The actor, who was celebrating the success of Jailer 2, paid a quiet visit to a theatre to watch fan reactions first-hand. His grandson Lingaa, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson accompanied him. A video posted by the Telugu distributors, Sithara Entertainments, shows him wearing a hat, quietly soaking it all in as his grandson and fans cheered during his scenes. {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, Nelson thanked the audience for the thunderous feedback on the film in a new post on X. He shared a picture of Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh. He wrote in the caption, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”

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About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 sees the return of Rajinikanth as a retired jailer, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film sees him, Ramya Krishnan, Minaa, Rithvik and Yogi Babu reprising their roles. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, and Namo Narayana joined the cast. While the film takes forward the events of the first part and brings them to some sort of a conclusion, it also hints that there’s more to the story.