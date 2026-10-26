Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer is the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, Kollywood's first ₹700 crore grosser beats 2.0
Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film in history, beating 2.0's eight-year-old record.
Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has scripted history. In just 11 days, the Rajinikanth-starrer has broken 2.0’s long-standing record and become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. In the process, Jailer has also become the first Tamil film to cross the ₹700-crore mark at the global box office. What makes this feat impressive is that Jailer 2 is still going strong worldwide, having grossed over ₹44 crore on Sunday, a sign that the ₹800 and ₹900 crore milestones may not be beyond its reach.
Jailer 2 box office update
On Sunday, its 11th day in theatres, the Nelson film earned ₹25.70 crore net in India, its best single-day haul since Wednesday. This takes its domestic haul to a staggering ₹398 crore net ( ₹466.85 crore gross) after 11 days. Jailer 2 is now inches away from the ₹400-crore mark domestically. It will be the third Tamil film to reach the milestone after its own predecessor and Vijay’s Leo.
Overseas, too, Jailer 2 has been a massive success. On some days, it has matched, if not eclipsed, the domestic earnings. After 11 days, the Nelson Dilipkumar film has amassed $25.6 million internationally. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to a staggering ₹710 crore.
|Highest grossing Tamil films in history
|S No
|Film
|Worldwide gross
|1
|Jailer 2
|₹710 crore
|2
|2.0
|₹691 crore
|3
|Leo
|₹605 crore
|4
|Jailer
|₹604 crore
|5
|Coolie
|₹518 crore
Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time
On Sunday, Jailer 2 became the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, beating 2.0’s eight-year-old record of ₹691 crore worldwide gross. The Rajinikanth film had earlier overtaken its own first part ( ₹604 crore) and Vijay’s Leo (R ₹s 605 crore) on Thursday. Jailer 2 also crossed the ₹700-crore mark on Sunday, becoming the first Kollywood film to do so. It is the seventh South film to reach the mark and the 18th Indian film overall.
All about Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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