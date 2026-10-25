Jailer 2 box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth film stays steady on 2nd Sunday, crosses ₹395 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection day 11: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth have set the box office on fire. After their 2023 hit Jailer, the duo has delivered a mammoth success with the film's sequel. Jailer 2 has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Now on its second week, the film has delivered a strong Sunday haul. Jailer 2 box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth in a still from the film.

Jailer 2 box office update Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15. The film earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. The film took full advantage of the Dussehra holidays, before finally seeing big drops on Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of its first week, Jailer 2 collected ₹334.35 crore.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Jailer 2 has collected ₹22.32 crore, which is close to last day's haul at ₹23.25 crore. This proves that the film has shown a strong hold over the box office even in the second weekend, delivering a big boost in collections. It brings the total collections of the film to ₹396.25 crore.

About Jailer 2 Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. The sequel to the 2023 film sees Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining them. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also reprised their cameos with two Bollywood and Kollywood stars making surprise appearances.

Vidya has a pivotal role in the film. The actor spoke to Screen about doing the Tamil film after being labeled a jinx earlier in her career. “My dream is to do films in all the Indian languages overtime. But definitely because I’m a Tamilian, I’m excited about Jailer 2. I’m also ready for this. I had a lot of misses in both Malayalam and Tamil films at the beginning of my career. I was replaced even before the shooting because of that whole ‘jinx’ thing. So, for a while, I wasn’t mentally open to doing films in any language, but Hindi. But overtime, I’ve matured and realized that was just the time. It doesn’t have to do with anything else. And as an actor, we’re hungry to do good roles," she said.