Jailer 2 box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth's action entertainer slows down after strong second weekend, earns 6.96 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s second film together, Jailer 2, was released in theatres on October 15 to a good response. The film has since crossed the ₹400 crore net mark in India. After witnessing a dip on Monday and registering low collections for the first time since its release, Jailer 2 has ₹6.96 crore on Tuesday.

Jailer 2 box office collection

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected ₹ ₹6.96 crore net on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹ ₹415.11 crore. The film witnessed a nearly 8% in collections, compared to Monday, when it brought in ₹9.45 crore.

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For comparison, through the festive Dussehra season, Jailer 2 registered collections between ₹46 crore and ₹59 crore per day. It witnessed a drop, but managed to hold its own afterwards, bringing in ₹334.35 crore in its first week. The film collected ₹14.50 crore last Friday, ₹24.15 crore on Friday, and ₹25.70 crore over the weekend. It witnessed its first major drop this Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} Nonetheless, Jailer 2 had a good run since its release, beating all the Tamil films released this year, and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It has also beaten Rajinikanth’s own film, 2.0, to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the highest-grossing Indian film this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nonetheless, Jailer 2 had a good run since its release, beating all the Tamil films released this year, and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It has also beaten Rajinikanth’s own film, 2.0, to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the highest-grossing Indian film this year. {{/usCountry}}

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With no competition in sight for the next few days, it remains to be seen if it sustains momentum till Diwali. Jithu Madhavan’s Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen-starrer Scene is scheduled to be released on November 6. This comes after Suriya’s two films this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, were box office hits. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana also hits screens on November 5.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprised their roles in the film, while SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan joined the cast as new additions.

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It picks up the story where the 2023 hit Jailer left off, with retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian hiding the truth about his son’s death from the family. He is also tackling new foes from the idol smuggling ring, who are after him for killing one of their own. While Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff play cameos, much like the first film, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi join for new cameos.