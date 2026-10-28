Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film slows down midweek, crosses 420 crore so far

Jailer 2 box office collection day 14: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s second film together, Jailer 2, was released in theatres on October 15 to a good response. The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. The film has since crossed the ₹400 crore net mark in India. Although the pace has slowed down considerably as the film closes out the second week in theatres.

Jailer 2 box office update

Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer named Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

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On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. The film maintained strong collections despite the usual weekday slowdown, taking its India net total to ₹334.35 in just its first week of release.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Jailer 2 collected ₹6.50 crore, its lowest single-day haul so far. This signals a significant drop in numbers midweek, showing that the film has slowed down at the box office after two weeks. This brings the total collection to ₹422.95 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 has already all the Tamil films released this year, and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Jailer 2 will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5. All about Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 has already all the Tamil films released this year, and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Jailer 2 will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5. All about Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The actor reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the action drama, which features a cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty, alongside special appearances by several stars. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The film was released in theatres on October 15, 2026.

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After release, Nelson Dilipkumar thanked audiences for loving his film. He shared a picture of Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander on X and wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”