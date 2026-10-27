Jailer 2 box office collection day 13: Rajinikanth's action entertainer slows down after strong second weekend, earns ₹6.96 crore on 2nd Tuesday
Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15 and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2026.
Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s second film together, Jailer 2, was released in theatres on October 15 to a good response. The film has since crossed the ₹400 crore net mark in India. After witnessing a dip on Monday and registering low collections for the first time since its release, Jailer 2 has ₹6.96 crore on Tuesday.
Jailer 2 box office collection
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected ₹ ₹6.96 crore net on Tuesday, taking its domestic total to ₹ ₹415.11 crore. The film witnessed a nearly 8% in collections, compared to Monday, when it brought in ₹9.45 crore.
For comparison, through the festive Dussehra season, Jailer 2 registered collections between ₹46 crore and ₹59 crore per day. It witnessed a drop, but managed to hold its own afterwards, bringing in ₹334.35 crore in its first week. The film collected ₹14.50 crore last Friday, ₹24.15 crore on Friday, and ₹25.70 crore over the weekend. It witnessed its first major drop this Monday.
Nonetheless, Jailer 2 had a good run since its release, beating all the Tamil films released this year, and becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It has also beaten Rajinikanth’s own film, 2.0, to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the highest-grossing Indian film this year.
With no competition in sight for the next few days, it remains to be seen if it sustains momentum till Diwali. Jithu Madhavan’s Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen-starrer Scene is scheduled to be released on November 6. This comes after Suriya’s two films this year, Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, were box office hits. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana also hits screens on November 5.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprised their roles in the film, while SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan joined the cast as new additions.
It picks up the story where the 2023 hit Jailer left off, with retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian hiding the truth about his son’s death from the family. He is also tackling new foes from the idol smuggling ring, who are after him for killing one of their own. While Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff play cameos, much like the first film, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi join for new cameos.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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