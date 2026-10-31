Jailer 2 box office collection day 17: Rajinikanth film picks up pace in third weekend, crosses 442 crore

Jailer 2 is showing that it is not yet done! The Tamil film, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, shattered box office records upon release ahead of Dussehra and has already become the second highest grossing film of the year. However, the collections saw a dip during the second week in particular. Now in the third weekend, the film has again picked up the momentum!

Jailer 2 shows growth

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

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On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. The film maintained strong collections despite the usual weekday slowdown, taking its India net total to ₹334.35 in just its first week of release. The film collected ₹95.55 crore in its second week, which showed a sharp dip in its momentum particularly in the weekdays.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that the film collected ₹7.18 crore on Saturday, its third weekend at the box office. It is a growth from Friday, when it collected ₹5.50 crore. The additional growth is thanks to the holiday for the weekend, and the film will take full advantage of the free space ahead of Diwali next week. This brings the total box office collection to ₹442.58 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Jailer 2 will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar The Revenge. Jailer 2 will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The actor reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the action drama, which features a cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty, alongside special appearances by several stars. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. The film was released in theatres on October 15, 2026.

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After release, Nelson Dilipkumar thanked audiences for loving his film. He shared a picture of Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander on X and wrote, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”