Jailer 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Rajinikanth film powers through on Saturday, crosses 80 crore so far

Jailer 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): A Rajinikanth release in any case is a cause for celebration for his fans. The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. The film is now looking to hold on to that momentum in the first weekend, as it eyes to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of Saturday itself.

Jailer 2 box office report

Jailer 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Rajinikanth returns in the much-anticipated sequel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected ₹22 crore by 6 PM on Saturday. This brings the total India net to ₹81.70 crore so far. Can the film cross ₹100 crore by the end of the day? It still remains to be seen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajinikanth's last release, Coolie, had managed to collect ₹53.50 crore net in India on day 2 of its release, taking the total collection to ₹108 crore. All about Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajinikanth's last release, Coolie, had managed to collect ₹53.50 crore net in India on day 2 of its release, taking the total collection to ₹108 crore. All about Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The film kicks off after the events of the first film, in which Muthu (Rajinikanth) killed Varman (Vinayakan) and was warned that a network of idol smugglers would soon be on his trail. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) would like to know who would dare disrupt their smuggling ring’s operations. Muthu’s family still doesn’t know that he went to the extent of killing his son Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) to keep them all safe. He’s busy trying to give them some normalcy while working as a supermarket supervisor. Unfortunately, the past catches up to him at one point, and new threats loom. Muthu seeks help from some new and old friends.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “Jailer 2 depends on Rajinikanth's aura farming for close to three hours straight. Watching him flip his glasses and empty ammunition into bad men can get tiring, but Nelson ensures that never happens. He injects just enough story that still bends at the star’s altar, but has enough danger to make you wonder where all this could go. People around Muthu are constantly threatened, and he’s always around to save the day. It’s predictable, but it’s also fun to watch when Yogi Babu and Namo Narayana get to be silly with him. Especially when Muthu remains straight-faced, in true-blue Nelson hero style through it all.”