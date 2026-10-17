Jailer 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rajinikanth craze continues as Nelson Dilipkumar film eyes bumper Saturday, crosses 130 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is setting the box office on fire. The Tamil film opened in theatres on Thursday to massive buzz and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film is now looking to register a huge weekend haul. Let us take a look at the film's box office performance so far.

Jailer 2 box office update

Jailer 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rajinikanth in a still from the film.

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The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. On Friday, the film collected ₹37.10 crore.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Jailer 2 has managed to collect ₹33.31 crore by 7 PM on its third day of release. The film managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in three days and is now eyeing the ₹150 crore mark. Its total collection now stands at ₹130.11 crore. Rajinikanth's last release, Coolie, had managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India within two days of its release. Jailer 2 failed to meet that record and set a new one.

All about Jailer 2

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Deep Dive How much did Jailer 2 collect on day 3, and what was its total? Jailer 2 collected ₹28.18 crore by 6 PM on its third day, according to the update cited in the article. Its reported total stood at ₹124.98 crore. Did Jailer 2 beat Coolie’s record of crossing ₹100 crore in India? No. The article says Coolie crossed ₹100 crore in India within two days, while Jailer 2 reached the milestone in three days. Did reviewers find Jailer 2 as satisfying as the first Jailer? Opinions in the articles were mixed. Actor Aaryan called it entertaining but less satisfying than the first film, while a review article criticised its repetitive story and weaker emotional impact.

{{^usCountry}} Jailer revolved around Rajinikanth's character, a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer revolved around Rajinikanth's character, a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 follows Pandian, who has to protect his family and confront a lethal new underworld empire on a global scale after his past catches up with him. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It also has cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “Jailer 2 depends on Rajinikanth's aura farming for close to three hours straight. Watching him flip his glasses and empty ammunition into bad men can get tiring, but Nelson ensures that never happens. He injects just enough story that still bends at the star’s altar, but has enough danger to make you wonder where all this could go. People around Muthu are constantly threatened, and he’s always around to save the day. It’s predictable, but it’s also fun to watch when Yogi Babu and Namo Narayana get to be silly with him. Especially when Muthu remains straight-faced, in true-blue Nelson hero style through it all.”