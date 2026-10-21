Jailer 2 box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth's action sequel hauls 317 crore in 1st week, beats highest-grossing Tamil films of last 2 years

Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth recreated the magic of their 2023 hit Jailer, if the box-office collections of the sequel are any indication. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15 and has since not only become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 but also beaten the top films of the last two years. The filmmaker and star now have their own film collections to beat, after the sequel crossed the ₹300 crore mark in its first week.

Jailer 2 box office collections week 1

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian for Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected a net of ₹28.15 crore in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic haul to ₹317.20 crore in one week. The film saw an occupancy of 33.7% from 14,438 shows despite the festive season coming to an end. Given the film's performance, it is expected to surpass its predecessor's collections.

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{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 has beaten the lifetime collections of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the last two years. Rajinikanth’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie, was the highest-grossing film in Kollywood in 2025. Despite lukewarm reviews, it collected ₹285.01 crore at the net box office in India over its lifetime. In 2024, it was CM Vijay’s film, The Greatest of All Time, with Venkat Prabhu, that took the top spot at ₹252.71 crore. In 2023, Nelson and Rajinikanth’s Jailer grossed ₹348.55 crore, becoming the year's highest-grosser in Tamil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 has beaten the lifetime collections of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the last two years. Rajinikanth’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie, was the highest-grossing film in Kollywood in 2025. Despite lukewarm reviews, it collected ₹285.01 crore at the net box office in India over its lifetime. In 2024, it was CM Vijay’s film, The Greatest of All Time, with Venkat Prabhu, that took the top spot at ₹252.71 crore. In 2023, Nelson and Rajinikanth’s Jailer grossed ₹348.55 crore, becoming the year's highest-grosser in Tamil. {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 registered an opening of ₹59.70 crore last Thursday but dipped to ₹37.10 crore on Friday. It recovered over the weekend, bringing in ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and ₹55.85 crore on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, the sequel stayed strong, collecting ₹42.35 crore and ₹46.80 crore respectively.

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The film has performed better in Tamil than in the Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions. Jailer 2 had the advantage of releasing during Navaratri and banking on no competition in Tamil during Dussehra. It also received positive reviews upon its release, which helped add to the collections.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander, who’s soon to marry Kalanithi’s daughter, Kavya Maran, composed the music. Rajinikanth reprised his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian with Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa and Rithvik joining him. SJ Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan make up the new cast.