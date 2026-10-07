Jailer 2 shorter than first film; know runtime, CBFC certification details, and more of Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar film

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is gearing up to hit screens on October 15. The film, which is a sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer, has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) a week before its release. Know the runtime, category and other certification details of Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 certified by CBFC

Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2.

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The CBFC website handed over the certification for Jailer 2 to production house Sun Pictures on October 6. The film has been certified UA 16+ with a runtime of 165.18 minutes (2 hours 45 minutes 11 seconds). In 2023, the first part received a UA certification and had a runtime of 168.47 minutes (2 hours 48 minutes 28 seconds). Then, too, the film was released on August 10 and was certified by July 27. Jailer 2 is slightly shorter than the first film in runtime.

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‘Super show’ for Jailer 2

{{^usCountry}} The team of Jailer 2 is skipping the usual audio launch event in favour of a digital event to be released on OTT. A ‘special show’ for Jailer 2, featuring Rajinikanth and the rest of the film’s team, will drop on the SunNXT OTT platform on October 9. “Superstar’s Super Show! Get ready for #Jailer2 'Super Show'. Streaming from October 9th, only on @sunnxt,” wrote the production house making the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team of Jailer 2 is skipping the usual audio launch event in favour of a digital event to be released on OTT. A ‘special show’ for Jailer 2, featuring Rajinikanth and the rest of the film’s team, will drop on the SunNXT OTT platform on October 9. “Superstar’s Super Show! Get ready for #Jailer2 'Super Show'. Streaming from October 9th, only on @sunnxt,” wrote the production house making the announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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The short promotional video shows the film’s team shooting for the show. There have also been unverified rumours of a 3-hour sit-down interview of Rajinikanth that will air on Sun TV. The music of the film has already been launched at the Jailer 2 RAVE, which some fans attended on special invitation on September 30. This is also available to stream on SunNXT.

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About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. It is a sequel to the 2023 hit film Jailer. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will reprise their roles in the film that will see SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna join the cast.

The film will be released in theatres on October 15. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff will return for cameos. After the trailer was released, fans were convinced that Hrithik Roshan would also appear in it when the filmmakers teased a new cameo with a silhouette. However, there is no confirmation on the same.