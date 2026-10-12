Jailer 2 team busts rumours of skipping Hindi release for Rajinikanth film over 160 crore 4-week OTT deal

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is set to release in Hindi on October 15, alongside its other language versions. The film’s team has clarified. The announcement comes after reports claimed that the sequel would not be screened in Hindi at major multiplex chains such as PVR INOX and Cinepolis due to a disagreement over its OTT release window.

Jailer 2 Hindi release: Makers issue clarification after reports claim Rajinikanth’s film won’t release in Hindi.

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The reports had raised concerns about the film’s reach among Hindi-speaking audiences, especially given its star-studded cast and the buzz around its release. However, the official team has now confirmed that the Hindi release remains on schedule, with Pen Marudhar Entertainment handling distribution in North India.

Jailer 2 team issues clarification on Hindi release

In response to the reports, the film’s official representatives said there had been no change to the planned release date. The statement read, “In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned."

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{{^usCountry}} The statement further said, “The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release. We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement further said, “The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release. We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation.” {{/usCountry}}

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What is the Jailer 2 OTT deal controversy?

The confusion over the Hindi release reportedly stems from the film’s digital rights deal. According to several reports, Sun Pictures has sold the OTT rights to Prime Video for ₹160 crore. This is a considerable increase from the reported ₹100 crore deal for the first Jailer.

The disagreement, according to reports, concerns how soon the film can move from theatres to streaming. Major multiplex chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, follow an eight-week gap between a Hindi film’s theatrical release and its OTT premiere. Sun Pictures has reportedly agreed to a shorter, four-week window for Jailer 2 across languages, with the film expected to arrive on streaming in November. This difference had led to speculation that the Hindi version might miss a wider multiplex release.

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The latest statement from the team, however, confirms that the film is still scheduled to reach cinemas in Hindi on October 15.

About Jailer 2

Nelson Dilipkumar returns to write and direct the sequel, with Kalanithi Maran producing it under the Sun Pictures banner. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan and Mirnaa. Mammootty, Hrithik Roshan and Shiva Rajkumar are also expected to appear in cameos. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

Jailer 2 has received a UA 16+ certificate and has a runtime of 165 minutes and 18 seconds. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 15. The sequel has already seen strong interest at the advance booking stage. According to Sacnilk, worldwide advance bookings for its opening day were nearing ₹30 crore gross, days before release.