Rajinikanth said no to Petta 2, Baasha 2, but yes to Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer 2; here's why he broke his no sequel rule

At the event, Rajinikanth said that he has been receiving several offers to do sequels of his films. He earlier said no to Petta 2, and even Baasha 2. The veteran star said, “I am generally not keen on sequels because I feel they take the first part and add a little extra flavour and turn it into another film. I was approached for Baasha 2, and Karthik Subbaraj also came to me for a proposal for Petta 2 which would have extended Vijay Sethupathi's character. But I wasn't interested in either sequel.”

Nelson Dilipkumar ’s Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is gearing up to hit screens on October 15. The film, which is a sequel to their 2023 hit Jailer, will see Rajinikanth reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. At the film's pre-release event, Rajinikanth spoke about his apprehension with sequels to his films and shared why he gave his nod to Jailer 2. (Also read: Jailer 2 shorter than first film; know runtime, CBFC certification details, and more of Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar film )

He then added, “I watched Jailer again when it was released on OTT. Towards the end when I was about to end Varma's character, he says there's a bigger network and that they wouldn't spare him. Nelson subtly established that Varma has a huge network behind him in some scenes. Even the police fear Varma because of his international business connections. Towards the end, Varma also warns that his men will come after jailer. Another important point is that Jailer has three containers worth thousands of crores. How can the gang possibly leave him alone? So, the story setup is perfect. The Jailer character has strong backing in the background, with big criminals and dons in Nagpur jail being his loyalists. So, we have a solid setup here. That's why I called Nelson.”