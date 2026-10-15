Jailer 2 Twitter reviews: Rajinikanth's mass 'dynamite' reminds fans of Baasha, 'over the top' second half divides viewers

Jailer 2 Twitter reviews: Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is back on the big screen. Rajinikanth has brought back his iconic character from Jailer in its sequel. The Nelson Dilipkumar film released in theatres on Thursday (October 15) to packed theatres nationwide. As the early shows ended, viewers took to social media to share their first reviews for Jailer 2, and most were in praise of the superstar and the director, even if irked by the formulaic second half.

Peak mass entertainment

Jailer 2 Twitter reviews: Rajinikanth in a still from the film.

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Many viewers hailed the production values and mass appeal of the film, calling it commercial entertainment at its finest. Taking to Twitter (now called X), one wrote, “The film starts on a strong note with a superb first half. Though the second half gets a bit over the top, the mass moments keep the film entertaining. The cameos work well, and the film scores high on production values.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another review echoed the sentiment and added, “The whole Goa birthday sequence in the second half is a textbook on how to write mass masala scenes with excellent payoff for stars. Personally loved it more than Jailer. Just go and watch it in a packed theatre.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another review echoed the sentiment and added, “The whole Goa birthday sequence in the second half is a textbook on how to write mass masala scenes with excellent payoff for stars. Personally loved it more than Jailer. Just go and watch it in a packed theatre.” {{/usCountry}}

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Some fans said they were reminded of Baasha, the 1991 film that catapulted Rajinikanth to superstardom. “JAILER 2 is a f***ing dynamite. God damn explosion like Baasha!! Waiting for jailer 3,” wrote one impressed viewer.

Second half divides fans

But the consensus was that while the first half set the film up nicely, the second half underdelivered. One review read: “First half works mainly because of Nelson’s trademark comedy, a few solid Superstar elevation scenes, and Anirudh’s BGM. But the writing gets weaker as it goes on, with the SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan villain tracks feeling tiring and impactless, while the film moves away from the entertainment that works best. Rajinikanth’s screen presence still delivers, but even the elevation scenes don’t hit consistently.”

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Another viewer was even more critical as they wrote, “The Second Half has a few dips, and writing could've been more solid on the villain part. Apart from the flaws in the Second Half, the Mass stretches worked well as a theatre moment.”

Not everyone is impressed

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And even as most of the early reviews were positive, there were a few that felt undone by the film, criticising the abundant cameos and writing. One complained, “Even Rajinikanth's superstar aura couldn't save the film. The villains lack impact, the cameos feel forced, and the elevation scenes fail to deliver the expected goosebumps. Expected a blockbuster entertainer, but got a forgettable, below-average sequel. A huge letdown considering the hype and expectations!”

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Another review added, “Every 15 minutes, a new villain is introduced for no apparent reason, and why they’re even there is anyone’s guess! Every character feels forced, and the story keeps going around in circles with no real direction. Started with some promise, but completely lost the plot in the second half. Just a one-time watch!”

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.