Jailer 2 movie review, release live updates: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, shatters box office records

• Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajini's 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which minted over ₹600 crore at the box office.

• Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action thriller released in theatres on October 15

• Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time.

• Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast

• The film also includes several high-profile cameos, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff

• There is speculation that Hrithik Roshan also has a cameo in the film, along with Vijay Sethupathi

• Fans are celebrating Jailer 2’s release in their own special ways, turning the film’s opening day into a grand festive affair.

• Jailer 2’ is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film follows the success of the first instalment, raising expectations among fans.

• The advance bookings for the film opened five days before release. The film grossed over ₹41 crore in pre-sales for its opening day alone, selling over 1.8 million tickets

• Jailer 2 is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters