Jailer 2 movie review, release live updates: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, shatters box office records
Jailer 2 movie review & release live updates: Rajinikanth is returning to the big screen with a rare sequel in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty.
Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE updates: Rajinikanth is back as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the follow-up to his 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was released in theatres today amid massive hype and expectations from the trade....Read More
• Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajini's 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which minted over ₹600 crore at the box office.
• Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action thriller released in theatres on October 15
• Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time.
• Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the predecessor, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast
• The film also includes several high-profile cameos, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff
• There is speculation that Hrithik Roshan also has a cameo in the film, along with Vijay Sethupathi
• Fans are celebrating Jailer 2’s release in their own special ways, turning the film’s opening day into a grand festive affair.
• Jailer 2’ is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film follows the success of the first instalment, raising expectations among fans.
• The advance bookings for the film opened five days before release. The film grossed over ₹41 crore in pre-sales for its opening day alone, selling over 1.8 million tickets
• Jailer 2 is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters
Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Advance booking update
Jailer 2 earned a staggering ₹37 crore gross in advance booking for its opening day in India. The film sold over 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales.
Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Fans dance outside theatre
Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Fans travel across India for Rajinikanth
Many fans of the Tamil superstar have travelled thousands of kilometres to watch the film in Chennai. PTI spoke to one such fan, Raj Choksi, who travelled from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to watch the film at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai.
“Rajini sir is a living legend. I came to Chennai especially from Gujarat to watch his movie. The supporting roles by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar made the first part unforgettable, and fans are eager to see who makes an appearance this time,” he said.
Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Soundarya celebrates release
A day before the release, Rajinikanth’s daughter and director Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional LED banner in Chennai. At Kashi Theatre in Chennai, Soundarya attended the banner unveiling event as a special guest and joined fans in dancing to a song from the first instalment of Jailer to celebrate the sequel’s release.
Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Fans celebrate Thalaivar's return
ANI reported that from bursting crackers and thronging theatres early in the morning for the first-day-first-show to performing pujas, fans are celebrating Jailer 2’s release in their own special ways, turning the film’s opening day into a grand festive affair.
Jailer 2 movie review & release LIVE: Rajini returns with a bang
Jailer 2 has released in theatres on Thursday with packed early morning shows across Tamil Nadu and a heavy demand outside the state.