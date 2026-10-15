Jailer 2 ending explained: Does Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian manage to save his family? Know about 2nd surprise cameo, if there's a Jailer 3

Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) is facing off against the people behind the idol smuggling that has ruined his and his family’s lives. Chakri Kalpak (Mithun Chakraborty) decides to pull off a risky move to take out Muthu, which inevitably also harms his beloved daughter Kantha (Vidya Balan). Bodhi (SJ Suryah) believes his father and sister to be dead, and tries to leave by a private jet, only to be brought to task by Muthu, Narasimha (Shiva Rajkumar), Mathew (Mohanlal) and Kamdev (Jackie Shroff).

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth -starrer Jailer 2 almost wouldn’t have existed without the star’s interest in a rare sequel in his career and the filmmaker's willingness to take a leap of faith. Now that the film has been released this Thursday amid scepticism about whether it would live up to their 2023 hit, the duo seems to have pulled it off. Know all about the ending of Jailer 2, a second surprise cameo, the twists and turns, and if there is a Jailer 3 lined up. [ Spoilers ahead].

Once he believes his family is finally safe from the smuggling mafia, Muthu surrenders himself to the police. He admits that he killed his son, Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) and shows them the place where the incident took place. He’s put in handcuffs and taken away by the police right in front of his family. But then, a police officer hands him a phone. He receives a text message from Kantha, who is now bruised and in a wheelchair, much like her father. While her message to him seems innocent enough, it hints that Muthu has not safeguarded his family as he believed.

The policeman who handed the phone to Muthu urges him to respond; he even remarks that Kantha would be angry if he didn’t. He turns around to smile, and in the second surprise cameo of the film, it’s Vijay Sethupathi. Even as Muthu and his family’s fate remains unknown, Jailer 2 hints at the prospect of a sequel, though the film’s ending never really announces a Jailer 3 officially.

(Also Read: Jailer 2 details: All about that superstar's massy cameo, meta references and a homage 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada)