Jailer 2 ending explained: Does Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian manage to save his family? Know about 2nd surprise cameo, if there's a Jailer 3
Jailer 2 ending explained: Nelson Dilipkumar's Rajinikanth-starrer was released in theatres this Thursday. Know all about it.
Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 almost wouldn’t have existed without the star’s interest in a rare sequel in his career and the filmmaker's willingness to take a leap of faith. Now that the film has been released this Thursday amid scepticism about whether it would live up to their 2023 hit, the duo seems to have pulled it off. Know all about the ending of Jailer 2, a second surprise cameo, the twists and turns, and if there is a Jailer 3 lined up. [Spoilers ahead].
(Also Read: Jailer 2 movie review: 75-year-old Rajinikanth aura farms for 3 hours in a Nelson Dilipkumar film and it is all fans need sometimes)
Jailer 2 ending explained
Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) is facing off against the people behind the idol smuggling that has ruined his and his family’s lives. Chakri Kalpak (Mithun Chakraborty) decides to pull off a risky move to take out Muthu, which inevitably also harms his beloved daughter Kantha (Vidya Balan). Bodhi (SJ Suryah) believes his father and sister to be dead, and tries to leave by a private jet, only to be brought to task by Muthu, Narasimha (Shiva Rajkumar), Mathew (Mohanlal) and Kamdev (Jackie Shroff).
Deep Dive
Once he believes his family is finally safe from the smuggling mafia, Muthu surrenders himself to the police. He admits that he killed his son, Arjun (Vasanth Ravi) and shows them the place where the incident took place. He’s put in handcuffs and taken away by the police right in front of his family. But then, a police officer hands him a phone. He receives a text message from Kantha, who is now bruised and in a wheelchair, much like her father. While her message to him seems innocent enough, it hints that Muthu has not safeguarded his family as he believed.
The policeman who handed the phone to Muthu urges him to respond; he even remarks that Kantha would be angry if he didn’t. He turns around to smile, and in the second surprise cameo of the film, it’s Vijay Sethupathi. Even as Muthu and his family’s fate remains unknown, Jailer 2 hints at the prospect of a sequel, though the film’s ending never really announces a Jailer 3 officially.
(Also Read: Jailer 2 details: All about that superstar's massy cameo, meta references and a homage 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada)
About Jailer 2
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprised their roles from the first film, while SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joined the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff reprised their cameos with Hrithik Roshan and Sethupathi as new additions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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