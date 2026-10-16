Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth film mints 125 crore, beats Animal, Pathaan, Jana Nayagan, but falls short of Coolie

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: At 75, Rajinikanth may well be the oldest leading man in Indian cinema right now. And yet, despite that age, he remains at the top of his game. With Jailer 2, his latest release, the superstar is proving that he can still lord over the box office. With the Nelson Dilipkumar film, Rajinikanth has given his third ₹100-crore opener, breaking a few records along the way.

Jailer 2 box office update

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's Jailer 2.

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Advance bookings for Jailer 2 were enough proof that the film was set for a massive opening. They helped the film set up a massive day 1. The Nelson Dilipkumar film earned ₹59.70 crore net ( ₹70.25 crore gross) at the domestic box office. This is the fourth biggest opening for a Tamil film in history. Two of the titles ahead of it - 2.0 and Coolie - also star Rajinikanth.

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Overseas, Jailer 2 has been a massive success on the opening day itself. The huge craze for Rajinikanth is territories like USA and south east Asia propelled the film for a record-breaking start in many of these markets. This helped Jailer 2 amass $6 million internationally on day 1. This takes the film’s opening day worldwide gross to a staggering ₹125 crore.

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Deep Dive How much did Jailer 2 earn worldwide on its first day? Jailer 2 grossed ₹125 crore worldwide on day one, including ₹59.70 crore net ( ₹70.25 crore gross) in India and $6 million from overseas markets. How does Jailer 2’s opening compare with Coolie and Leo? Jailer 2 recorded the third-biggest worldwide opening for a Tamil film, behind Coolie at ₹151 crore and Leo at ₹143 crore. Its ₹125 crore opening was also higher than the reported openings of Animal and Pathaan. What drove Jailer 2’s strong opening-day box office? Strong advance bookings helped set up the opening, with worldwide pre-sales crossing ₹80 crore. Demand in overseas markets, including the USA and Southeast Asia, also contributed to its day-one total.

Jailer 2 beats pan-India biggies but stops short of all-time record

{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2's ₹125 crore start was enough to get the film in the top 20 openings in Indian cinema history. In fact, it is the third biggest opening by a Tamil film, behind only Coolie ( ₹151 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( ₹143 crore). Jailer 2 did manage to beat several pan-India and Bollywood blockbusters’ openings, including GOAT ( ₹101 crore), Pathan ( ₹105 crore), and Animal ( ₹116 crore). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2's ₹125 crore start was enough to get the film in the top 20 openings in Indian cinema history. In fact, it is the third biggest opening by a Tamil film, behind only Coolie ( ₹151 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( ₹143 crore). Jailer 2 did manage to beat several pan-India and Bollywood blockbusters’ openings, including GOAT ( ₹101 crore), Pathan ( ₹105 crore), and Animal ( ₹116 crore). {{/usCountry}}

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Rajinikanth has also become only the second Indian actor to give three ₹100+ crore opening days. Prabhas, with five such openings, holds the record right now. Several other stars have two such opening days. The list includes Ram Charan, Vijay, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, and Jr NTR.

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.