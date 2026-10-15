Jailer 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Rajinikanth film crosses ₹25 crore, outpaces Jailer 1, Jana Nayagan
Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth is set to give his third ₹50+ crore opening day at the domestic box office.
Jailer 2 box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth’s still got it. At 74, the superstar is still reigning supreme at the box office. His latest release, Jailer 2, hit screens globally on Thursday, delivering a record-breaking start at the box office. Advance bookings trends had indicated that Jailer 2 would take one of the biggest openings by a Tamil film in history, and come Thursday, that has come to pass.
Jailer 2 box office update
Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. The film took a running start at the ticket window in pre-sales. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore.
That set the stage up for a massive day 1 for the Nelson Dilipkumar film. By 4 PM on release day, Jailer had earned ₹27.77 crore net at the domestic box office. This means the film has not just outpaced the first part but also other major Tamil hits such as GOAT, Vikram, and Jana Nayagan.
Deep Dive
Jailer 2 beats Tamil cinema biggies
Jailer 2 is poised to cross ₹50 crore net on its opening day. Only three films from Kollywood have ever breached the mark - Vijay’s Leo ( ₹65 crore), Rajinikanth’s Coolie ( ₹65 crore) and 2.0 ( ₹60 crore). Jailer 2 won’t surpass these films’ numbers, but is likely to surpass some other recent blockbusters, including Beast ( ₹49 crore), GOAT ( ₹44 crore), Jana Nayagan ( ₹43 crore), and Vikram ( ₹32 crore).
All about Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Jailer 2 has been certified UA 16+ with a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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