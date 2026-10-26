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Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer is the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, Kollywood's first 700 crore grosser beats 2.0

Jailer 2 has become the highest-grossing Tamil film in history, beating 2.0's eight-year-old record.

Updated on: Oct 26, 2026, 10:50:43 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has scripted history. In just 11 days, the Rajinikanth-starrer has broken 2.0’s long-standing record and become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. In the process, Jailer has also become the first Tamil film to cross the 700-crore mark at the global box office. What makes this feat impressive is that Jailer 2 is still going strong worldwide, having grossed over 44 crore on Sunday, a sign that the 800 and 900 crore milestones may not be beyond its reach.

Jailer 2 box office update

Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.
Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

On Sunday, its 11th day in theatres, the Nelson film earned 25.70 crore net in India, its best single-day haul since Wednesday. This takes its domestic haul to a staggering 398 crore net ( 466.85 crore gross) after 11 days. Jailer 2 is now inches away from the 400-crore mark domestically. It will be the third Tamil film to reach the milestone after its own predecessor and Vijay’s Leo.

Overseas, too, Jailer 2 has been a massive success. On some days, it has matched, if not eclipsed, the domestic earnings. After 11 days, the Nelson Dilipkumar film has amassed $25.6 million internationally. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to a staggering 710 crore.

Highest grossing Tamil films in history
S NoFilmWorldwide gross
1Jailer 2 710 crore
22.0 691 crore
3Leo 605 crore
4Jailer 604 crore
5Coolie 518 crore
View All

Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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