Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer is the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, Kollywood's first 700 crore grosser beats 2.0

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has scripted history. In just 11 days, the Rajinikanth-starrer has broken 2.0’s long-standing record and become the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. In the process, Jailer has also become the first Tamil film to cross the ₹700-crore mark at the global box office. What makes this feat impressive is that Jailer 2 is still going strong worldwide, having grossed over ₹44 crore on Sunday, a sign that the ₹800 and ₹900 crore milestones may not be beyond its reach.

Jailer 2 box office update

Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

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On Sunday, its 11th day in theatres, the Nelson film earned ₹25.70 crore net in India, its best single-day haul since Wednesday. This takes its domestic haul to a staggering ₹398 crore net ( ₹466.85 crore gross) after 11 days. Jailer 2 is now inches away from the ₹400-crore mark domestically. It will be the third Tamil film to reach the milestone after its own predecessor and Vijay’s Leo.

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Overseas, too, Jailer 2 has been a massive success. On some days, it has matched, if not eclipsed, the domestic earnings. After 11 days, the Nelson Dilipkumar film has amassed $25.6 million internationally. This takes the film’s worldwide gross to a staggering ₹710 crore.

Highest grossing Tamil films in history S No Film Worldwide gross 1 Jailer 2 ₹ 710 crore 2 2.0 ₹ 691 crore 3 Leo ₹ 605 crore 4 Jailer ₹ 604 crore 5 Coolie ₹ 518 crore View All

Jailer 2 is the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Jailer 2 became the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, beating 2.0’s eight-year-old record of ₹691 crore worldwide gross. The Rajinikanth film had earlier overtaken its own first part ( ₹604 crore) and Vijay’s Leo (R ₹s 605 crore) on Thursday. Jailer 2 also crossed the ₹700-crore mark on Sunday, becoming the first Kollywood film to do so. It is the seventh South film to reach the mark and the 18th Indian film overall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Jailer 2 became the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, beating 2.0’s eight-year-old record of ₹691 crore worldwide gross. The Rajinikanth film had earlier overtaken its own first part ( ₹604 crore) and Vijay’s Leo (R ₹s 605 crore) on Thursday. Jailer 2 also crossed the ₹700-crore mark on Sunday, becoming the first Kollywood film to do so. It is the seventh South film to reach the mark and the 18th Indian film overall. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is a rare sequel that Rajinikanth agreed to do. The superstar has, in the past, rejected sequels to his other blockbusters. Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as his iconic character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian, who is going against a new legion of bad guys this time. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first part, with S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. The film also features several high-profile cameos by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.