Karthik Subbaraj’s Sanath- and Rishikanth-starrer Dorothy told a refreshing story of a transgender person braving a patriarchal family and society. Jeeva Subramaniam, who played a key role in the film, reflected on how she once had to leave home due to her own transgender identity. Stating that she had not celebrated birthdays or festivals for years now, she added that this Diwali was different, thanks to Karthik banking on her.

Jeeva Subramaniam recalls leaving home during Diwali years ago

Jeeva Subramaniam with her Dorothy co-stars Rishikanth and Sanath.

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In a long Facebook post, Jeeva stated that for many years now she has not celebrated her birthday or any festival, including Diwali. She stated that leaving home four days before Diwali caused ‘immense pain and profound shift’ in her life, ‘at an age when I didn’t even fully understand my own life or who I truly was’, she recalled.

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Since then, at the mention of Diwali, all Jeeva could think of were painful memories. “Each year, leading up to Diwali, I would stock up on essentials like rice and lentils—enough to last me for four days. During the festival, I would stay indoors, keeping my doors shut and avoiding any social contact. I would only step out for a film shoot; otherwise, I spent those four days in complete solitude. But this year, everything in my life has changed!”

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Says Dorothy changed her life in more ways than one

{{^usCountry}} Crediting Dorothy and Karthik for changing her life, Jeeva stated that she has been receiving birthday and festival wishes from across the world, adding that she has never experienced such love. “I have never even celebrated my own birthday until now. But this time, I organised a small celebration for myself. I went to a shop, bought a cake, cut it, and enjoyed eating it—all by myself. It might seem like a small thing, but for me, it brought immense joy!” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crediting Dorothy and Karthik for changing her life, Jeeva stated that she has been receiving birthday and festival wishes from across the world, adding that she has never experienced such love. “I have never even celebrated my own birthday until now. But this time, I organised a small celebration for myself. I went to a shop, bought a cake, cut it, and enjoyed eating it—all by myself. It might seem like a small thing, but for me, it brought immense joy!” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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For Diwali, the actor didn’t buy new clothes or firecrackers. And yet, she says, “For the first time in many years, I am experiencing this Deepavali with a heart full of happiness. The most significant reason for this transformation is my dear younger brother, the director Karthik Subbaraj. He was the first to recognise my talent, place his trust in me, and create an opportunity for me. I never imagined that this opportunity would bring such beautiful changes—not just to my professional journey, but to my personal life as well.”

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Jeeva also wrote that for that alone, she will always celebrate Karthik, writing, “I have always believed in remembering and celebrating the good deeds, contributions, and help that others have extended to us at the right time. It doesn’t matter to me who chooses to celebrate or who doesn’t; I will always celebrate those who have done good.” Wishing everyone happiness and love, the actor added, “After spending many years in solitude and emotional pain during past Deepavalis, this year, thanks to all of your love, my heart has found a new sense of happiness. What greater gift could I possibly ask for?”

Dorothy tells the story of childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, played by Rishikanth and Sanath respectively, who grow up in a patriarchal place. However, when Dorothy, played by Keerthy Suresh, enters their life, everything changes. The film had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival before its theatrical release. It collected ₹18.34 crore worldwide but received rave reviews. It is currently streaming on Netflix.