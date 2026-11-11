Jithu Madhavan says it was scary when news of Suriya's character being blind in Scene was leaked even before his 1st look was out

Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan debuted in Tamil cinema with the Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen-starrer Scene. Well before the film’s release on November 6, speculation rose that Suriya would play a blind character in it. After the film’s release, Jithu spoke about how he felt when that news leaked. He also addressed criticism that the first song released from the film wasn't massy.

Jithu Madhavan says Scene leak was scary

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in Jithu Madhavan's comedy thriller Scene.

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On the Cineulagam YouTube channel, Jithu was asked how he felt when he saw fans had already guessed that Suriya’s character, DSP Inbaraj, was blind in Scene. He responded, “It was actually not an assumption or fan theory; the news was leaked by someone. My first half was built around that reveal. It’s clearly divided into before and after the reveal. That was the structure, and I got really scared that something so crucial was leaked even before we revealed the first look. After the teaser was released, the audience began to wonder whether the news was right. It was quite difficult when that happened because we were so careful during the shoot.”

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Talks about first song not being a hero elevation one

{{^usCountry}} In October, the makers of Scene released the song Aathi Iva Yarraa from the film, which focused more on Nazirya's character. Given that Suriya was fresh off the success of Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, fans were expecting it to be a massy number focused on him. “We are not familiar with the concept of a hero elevation song. When people expected a hero elevation song, it confused me because that’s not my genre. We had a plan for the songs, but the negative response to that confused me. The expectation was something, and we gave something else. It’s risky, but my initial plan was to introduce Naslen first. Then Nazriya and everyone else. I wanted to reveal Suriya sir only a week before the film’s release,” said Jithu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October, the makers of Scene released the song Aathi Iva Yarraa from the film, which focused more on Nazirya's character. Given that Suriya was fresh off the success of Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, fans were expecting it to be a massy number focused on him. “We are not familiar with the concept of a hero elevation song. When people expected a hero elevation song, it confused me because that’s not my genre. We had a plan for the songs, but the negative response to that confused me. The expectation was something, and we gave something else. It’s risky, but my initial plan was to introduce Naslen first. Then Nazriya and everyone else. I wanted to reveal Suriya sir only a week before the film’s release,” said Jithu. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why was the leak about Suriya’s character in Scene especially worrying for Jithu Madhavan? The reveal that DSP Inbaraj is blind was central to the film’s structure, with the first half built around it. Jithu said he was scared the secret had leaked before Suriya’s first look was released. What role does Suriya play in Scene, and what is his character’s secret? Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, a celebrated police officer. His carefully kept secret is that he is blind, and its disclosure leads him to help investigate a murderer. Why was Scene’s first song not a hero-elevation number for Suriya? Jithu Madhavan said a hero-elevation song was not part of his filmmaking style. His plan was to introduce Naslen first, followed by Nazriya and the rest of the cast, and reveal Suriya shortly before release.

About Jithu Madhavan’s Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, a celebrated police officer with quirks that rub one of his colleagues the wrong way. When contract killer Easwaran, played by Naslen, piles up bodies, an old case is reopened. When Inbaraj’s carefully kept secret about his blindness comes out, he takes the help of Maya, played by Nazriya, and his parents to track down the murderer. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film grossed ₹174.40 crore worldwide in five days. The film received good reviews from critics and audiences alike.