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Jithu Madhavan says it was scary when news of Suriya's character being blind in Scene was leaked even before his 1st look was out

Scene marked Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan's debut in Tamil cinema. The director also talks about criticism over first song for the film.

Updated on: Nov 11, 2026, 15:19:51 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan debuted in Tamil cinema with the Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen-starrer Scene. Well before the film’s release on November 6, speculation rose that Suriya would play a blind character in it. After the film’s release, Jithu spoke about how he felt when that news leaked. He also addressed criticism that the first song released from the film wasn't massy.

Jithu Madhavan says Scene leak was scary

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in Jithu Madhavan's comedy thriller Scene.
Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in Jithu Madhavan's comedy thriller Scene.

On the Cineulagam YouTube channel, Jithu was asked how he felt when he saw fans had already guessed that Suriya’s character, DSP Inbaraj, was blind in Scene. He responded, “It was actually not an assumption or fan theory; the news was leaked by someone. My first half was built around that reveal. It’s clearly divided into before and after the reveal. That was the structure, and I got really scared that something so crucial was leaked even before we revealed the first look. After the teaser was released, the audience began to wonder whether the news was right. It was quite difficult when that happened because we were so careful during the shoot.”

Talks about first song not being a hero elevation one

Deep Dive

Why was the leak about Suriya’s character in Scene especially worrying for Jithu Madhavan?

The reveal that DSP Inbaraj is blind was central to the film’s structure, with the first half built around it. Jithu said he was scared the secret had leaked before Suriya’s first look was released.

What role does Suriya play in Scene, and what is his character’s secret?

Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, a celebrated police officer. His carefully kept secret is that he is blind, and its disclosure leads him to help investigate a murderer.

Why was Scene’s first song not a hero-elevation number for Suriya?

Jithu Madhavan said a hero-elevation song was not part of his filmmaking style. His plan was to introduce Naslen first, followed by Nazriya and the rest of the cast, and reveal Suriya shortly before release.
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About Jithu Madhavan’s Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj, a celebrated police officer with quirks that rub one of his colleagues the wrong way. When contract killer Easwaran, played by Naslen, piles up bodies, an old case is reopened. When Inbaraj’s carefully kept secret about his blindness comes out, he takes the help of Maya, played by Nazriya, and his parents to track down the murderer. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film grossed 174.40 crore worldwide in five days. The film received good reviews from critics and audiences alike.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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