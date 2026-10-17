Legendary music composer Deva who composed Rajinikanth's intro music dies at 75; Khushbu Sundar, Chinmayi express shock

Legendary music composer Deva died on October 17 at the age of 75. The man who composed the famous intro music that Rajinikanth now uses in all his films suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital before his death. Khushbu Sundar expressed shock at the news, having met the composer just 10 days before his death. Fans also mourned the death of the legend who composed music for Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Music composer Deva dies at 75

Deva has composed for Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam films in his decades-long career.

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DT Next and Sun News reported that Deva died on October 17 at the age of 75. He died at a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, on Saturday following a heart attack. Reports state that he was admitted to Surya Hospital at around 8:30 AM. Further details of the circumstances of his death are awaited.

Khushbu Sundar expresses shock

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Actor-politician Khushbu also confirmed Deva’s death on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed shock. Posting his picture, she wrote, “Absolutely devastated. Unbelievable. A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone. Its heartbreaking. Thenisai Thendral as he was known, was indeed a man as sweet as honey and light hearted as the wind. His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond. Gone too soon. Why?? You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace. #Deva #thenisaithendral #OmShanti.”

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Sibi Sathyaraj also mourned the veteran’s death. He wrote, “Extremely saddened to hear the passing away of #Deva sir.A complete allrounder when it came to music be it songs or background score and several movies in the 90s and 2000s became super hits and blockbusters mainly for his music.A wonderful human being who was truly humble and was a delight for Directors and Producers and of course Lead actors loved him for the kind of Mass elevations he had given them! A huge loss to the Film industry. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, relatives and fans. RIP dear sir. #Thenisaithendral.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Sibi Sathyaraj also mourned the veteran’s death. He wrote, “Extremely saddened to hear the passing away of #Deva sir.A complete allrounder when it came to music be it songs or background score and several movies in the 90s and 2000s became super hits and blockbusters mainly for his music.A wonderful human being who was truly humble and was a delight for Directors and Producers and of course Lead actors loved him for the kind of Mass elevations he had given them! A huge loss to the Film industry. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, relatives and fans. RIP dear sir. #Thenisaithendral.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The passing of the composer Deva sir, who left an indelible mark on the music world of Tamil cinema, brings immense sorrow. His music and songs will forever live in our memories. Deepest condolences,” wrote Vijay Sethupathi, while Chinmayi wrote, “Just dont know how to process the passing of Deva Sir. Huge loss.” Fans also expressed shock at his death, given that they had just seen his music for Rajinikanth at the opening of Jailer 2. “Just before a day was celebrating his composing in theatre #Jailer2..RIP #Deva sir. Ur songs & BGM will always travel lifelong,” wrote one fan.

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Deva’s life and legacy

Devanesan Chokkalingam, born on November 20, 1950, died just weeks before his 76th birthday. He has composed music for over 400 films in South India. His debut came in 1986 with the Tamil film Maattukara Mannaru, and he composed music for numerous superstars throughout his career.

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His score for Rajinikanth for the 1992 film Annamalai is used to date, as the ‘Super Star Rajni’ title card comes on-screen. Deva also gave memorable albums for Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, and others.