Leo poster: Vijay begins countdown to release, tells fans to ‘keep calm and avoid the battle’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 18, 2023 11:10 AM IST

The Telugu poster of Vijay starrer Leo was released on Monday is currently going viral on social media.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Leo, featuring actor Vijay, has generated significant buzz. On Monday, the film's Telugu poster went viral. It featured slogans like "Keep calm and avoid the battle." (Also read: Leo first look: Poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj's eagerly-awaited film released on Vijay’s birthday. See pic)

Leo stars Vijay in the lead and is one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj himself shared the posters on his Twitter (X) page. Given this recent development, fans are eagerly waiting for the next set of posters for the film, which are expected to be released over the next four days.

In the movie, Trisha, who is paired opposite Vijay after many years, also has a prominent role. The cast also includes Kollywood stars like Keerthy Suresh, Arjun, Misha Ghoshal, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sanjay. Several actors have been cast in this film, which was recently filmed in various locations in Kashmir and Chennai. Post-production work is currently underway, with dubbing being the next step.

In a recent interaction at the SIIMA awards ceremony, Lokesh was asked about updates related to Leo. In response, he stated, “There's a lot of work to be done for the film, which is why we haven't provided updates. We've decided to release updates gradually. We had planned to release updates about the film 30 days before its release. So, the first update will be coming tomorrow (Monday).”

Leo is set to hit the theatres on October 19, 2023. The film is being produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, with the music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh (after Master and Vikram ) and his third with Vijay (after Kaththi and Master). Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Philomin Raj.

Vijay recently returned from US from Leo shoot to spend some time with his father after his surgery. The actor and his father reportedly were not on best terms previously.

Monday, September 18, 2023
