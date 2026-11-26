Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, made waves when it was released in 2024. Recently, it was announced that the film’s Hollywood remake rights have been sold, with Matthew McConaughey rumoured to be attached. Hollywood star Tom Hanks saw the film and praised it, particularly noting newcomer Sachana Namidass' performance in it. Sachana has now reacted to the comments and said she could not believe that Tom Hanks has praised her work.

What did Sachana say?

Tom Hanks praised the acting of Sachana Namidass in Maharaja. more less

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sachana reacted to the news that Tom Hanks has praised her performance in Maharaja. She wrote, “Still can't believe this happened. Hearing Tom Hanks talk about me and my journey feels like a dream. Some moments are just too special to put into words. Forever grateful for this moment.”

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She went on to thank director Nithilan and wrote, “I'll always be grateful that you gave me the opportunity to be a part of Maharaja. Everything this film has brought into my life will always be very special to me.”

Sachana via Instagram Stories.

Tom Hanks' comments

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{{^usCountry}} In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recalled a conversation with Tom Hanks, who couldn't stop gushing about Maharaja. She said, "I recently met Tom Hanks at one of the LACMA galas earlier this year, and he asked me which three movies he should follow from India. I told him to watch Maharaja, and then I saw him again a few weeks later on November 7 at the second LACMA art and film gala. The first thing he said to me was, 'I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!" About Maharaja {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, recalled a conversation with Tom Hanks, who couldn't stop gushing about Maharaja. She said, "I recently met Tom Hanks at one of the LACMA galas earlier this year, and he asked me which three movies he should follow from India. I told him to watch Maharaja, and then I saw him again a few weeks later on November 7 at the second LACMA art and film gala. The first thing he said to me was, 'I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!" About Maharaja {{/usCountry}}

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Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. It stars Sethupathi, Anurag, Sachana Namidass, Natty Subramaniam, Mamta Mohandas and others. The film tells the story of a father who files a complaint at the police station about a stolen dustbin named Lakshmi. It’s only later that the police realise that he’s approaching them over something far more serious.

Sachana essayed the role of Jothi, Maharaja's (Vijay Sethupathi) daughter, in the film. Her performance received critical acclaim and earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The film is also set for two major developments. Maharaja 2 is in development, with Vijay Sethupathi confirming that director Nithilan Saminathan has narrated the sequel's story to him. The actor praised the filmmaker's writing and described the story as beautiful. Meanwhile, the film is also heading to Hollywood for an English-language remake. Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed that a Hollywood agency had acquired the remake rights following the film's strong performance in China and on streaming platforms.