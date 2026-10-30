Malayalam viewers unhappy with Mohanlal's chopped scenes in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, says producer Antony Perumbavoor at L368 launch event

Malayalam star Mohanlal’s next film, the yet-to-be-titled L368, was launched in Kochi on Friday with a grand ceremony. The actor’s close friend, producer Antony Perumbavoor, who is also backing the film, spoke to the press on the sidelines of the event. He remarked that Malayalis are unhappy with Mohanlal’s chopped runtime in Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Tamil hit, Jailer 2.

Antony Perumbavoor talks about Jailer 2

Antony Perumbavoor and Mohanlal share a friendship for years now.

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At the launch of L368, written and directed by Anoop Sathyan and produced by Binu George Alexander, Antony of Aashirvad Cinemas spoke to the press. When asked about Mohanlal’s chopped scenes in Jailer 2, the producer smiled politely and said, “That is not a source of happiness for us Malayalis. We, too, share that lack of happiness.”

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When it was pointed out that fans, at the very least, expected scenes of Mohanlal as seen in the trailer, he reiterated that they had been unhappy about it before going his way. Fans took his statement as confirmation that Mohanlal’s team was unaware that his scenes had been chopped before the film’s release. Antony began his career as Mohanlal’s chauffeur and assistant in the 1980s before becoming one of the top producers in Mollywood.

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Mohanlal’s chopped runtime in Jailer 2

{{^usCountry}} In Nelson and Rajinikanth’s 2023 hit Jailer, Mohanlal played a cameo as a flamboyant and powerful Mumbai-based gangster called Mathew, who helps Rajinikanth’s retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. He is one of Muthu’s trusted allies, and his character received some standout scenes in the first film. When Mohanlal reprised his role as Mathew for Jailer 2 this year, fans expected more from his role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Nelson and Rajinikanth’s 2023 hit Jailer, Mohanlal played a cameo as a flamboyant and powerful Mumbai-based gangster called Mathew, who helps Rajinikanth’s retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. He is one of Muthu’s trusted allies, and his character received some standout scenes in the first film. When Mohanlal reprised his role as Mathew for Jailer 2 this year, fans expected more from his role. {{/usCountry}}

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While his character received one or two standout scenes, Mohanlal’s costume designer revealed that he shot more scenes that were later cut. Jishad Shamsudeen posted all the looks he designed for the Malayalam star in the Tamil film and publicly called out the team. He even stated that he wouldn’t return if there was a Jailer 3, writing, “From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary. Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a Sequel, I will not be a part of it.”

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Malayalam actor Aaryan also remarked that Jailer 2 made him happy as a Rajinikanth fan but broken-hearted as a Mohanlal fan. Mohanlal has not addressed the chopping of his scenes in the hit film, nor has Rajinikanth. Jailer 2 collected ₹766 crore worldwide since its release on October 15, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.