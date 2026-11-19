Filmmaker Mysskin and actor Keerthy Suresh will soon star together in the courtroom drama Sathyavan Savithiri. At a press conference promoting the film in Chennai, the duo likened their relationship to a father-daughter. Mysskin even gifted Keerthy gold jewellery, impressed by her performance in Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy. However, the moments between the duo at the press meet took on a different colour, with trolls claiming that Keerthy looked uncomfortable, especially when Mysskin touched her knee. The actor shut down speculation on social media.

Mysskin touching Keerthy Suresh's knee at the Sathyavan Savithiri event was turned into a controversy.

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(Also Read: Keerthy Suresh defends herself for not participating when Radhika Apte criticised South Indian movies: ‘I didn't understand what she was saying')

Keerthy Suresh shuts down trolls

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Videos of Mysskin touching Keerthy’s knee while talking to her began circulating on social media, with some claiming that she supposedly looked uncomfortable. When an X (formerly Twitter) user went a step further and claimed that she shouldn’t mind, given that she allows her co-actors to touch her on-screen, Keerthy slammed the troll and shut down the discourse.

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{{^usCountry}} “Firstly, where do you see discomfort on my face? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter?” she wrote, adding, “Secondly, say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too? You really need to get something’s right brother.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Firstly, where do you see discomfort on my face? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter?” she wrote, adding, “Secondly, say I was uncomfortable, you are stating that we get touched in films so I should be okay with that in public too? You really need to get something’s right brother.” {{/usCountry}}

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The troll apologised to her in the comments after she called them out and deleted their post.

Mysskin gifts Keerthy Suresh gold

At the movie event, Mysskin had nothing but praise for Keerthy. He spoke to her while sitting beside her and briefly touched her knee, saying he was bestowing the title of nadigaiyar thilagam (gem among actors/crown jewel of all actors). He also touched her head and said, “She deserves the title. I am very proud to offer that title to her.”

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Mysskin also gifted her a gold ring at the event and said, “I already gifted gold rings to those two darlings, Sanath and Rishikanth, who acted in Dorothy. I missed giving one to papa (young girl) Keerthy Suresh. This is why I am gifting her one today. Do you know how wonderfully she acted in Dorothy? From now on, in all the films she acts in, I request them to use the title ‘nadigaiyar thilagam’ before her name.”

The filmmaker also stated that he hoped Keerthy would continue to act for another 20 years. “Act for 20 years, darling. There is no one else like an angelic goddess. That face looks like seeing a great deity; it’s so pure,” he said. Keerthy also spoke about their bond and said, “On the second day of shooting for this film, Mysskin told me, my daughter looks just like you, and showed me a photo.”

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Sathyavan Savithiri is releasing in theatres on November 20.