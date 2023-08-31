Nayanthara makes Instagram debut ahead of Jawan, poses with her twins on Jailer score in first Reel. Watch

Nayanthara's first Instagram Reel

The Reel posted by Nayanthara shows her walking with her twin babies, Uyir and Ulag, in her arms. All three of them are wearing sunglasses in Rajini-style. The score of his latest blockbuster, Jailer, by composer Anirudh Ravichander, plays in the background as Nayanthara poses with her adorable twins like a boss.

Nayanthara shares Jawan trailer

Later, she also posted the trailer of Jawan and wrote in the caption, “My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk (two red heart emojis) A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. (two heart emojis) #JawanTrailer Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Announcing arrival

When Nayanthara made her Instagram debut but hadn't posted anything, her production house Rowdy Pictures broke the news on its official Instagram handle. It posted the Instagram display picture of Nayanthara and wrote in the caption, “Boss is here.Yours Nayanthara is here @nayanthara (sparkling star emoji) #nayanthara @wikkiofficial #rowdypictures”

Nayanthara's Instagram bio reads, “Love Strength Peace (yellow heart emoji).” As of now, she has 271K followers, within two hours of debut on Instagram. So far, she's following only five handles: Rowdy Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander, Shah Rukh Khan, her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and the wild card: former US first lady Michelle Obama.

Nayanthara married Vignesh in July last year. Later in the year, the couple announced they've welcomed twins via surrogacy. Earlier this year, she revealed the names of her baby boys: Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan.

Nayanthara will be seen paired with Shah Rukh for the first time in Atlee's action thriller Jawan. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.

