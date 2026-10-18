Nelson Dilipkumar thanks audience for the phenomenal love to Jailer 2, says theatres are going bonkers for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and how! Jailer 2 released in theatres on Thursday and the craze is such that the film has shattered records at the box office. Director's Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth have hit it off with Jailer 2. After their 2023 hit Jailer, the duo has delivered a success with the film's sequel. Jailer 2, which grossed ₹320 crore worldwide even before its first weekend, has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

Nelson thanks audience

Jailer 2 stars Rajinikanth in the lead role, and the music of the film is composed by Anirudh.

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On Sunday, Nelson thanked audience for the thunderous feedback to the film with a new post on X. He posted a picture Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Nelson said in the caption, “Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support.”

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About Jailer 2

{{^usCountry}} Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. The sequel to the 2023 film sees Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining them. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also reprised their cameos with two Bollywood and Kollywood stars making surprise appearances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. The sequel to the 2023 film sees Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining them. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also reprised their cameos with two Bollywood and Kollywood stars making surprise appearances. {{/usCountry}}

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Picking up from the first part, Jailer 2 sees retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian facing off against new foes from the idol-smuggling network. He is also trying to protect his family not just from new enemies, but from the reality about the death of his son in the first part. Jailer 2 received favourable reviews from critics and the audience alike.

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Jailer 2 has crossed ₹150 crore in India. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows.