Jailer 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rajinikanth craze continues as Nelson Dilipkumar film eyes bumper Saturday, crosses ₹130 crore
Jailer 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suraj Venjaramoodu star in the film.
Jailer 2 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is setting the box office on fire. The Tamil film opened in theatres on Thursday to massive buzz and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film is now looking to register a huge weekend haul. Let us take a look at the film's box office performance so far.
Jailer 2 box office update
The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore. On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. On Friday, the film collected ₹37.10 crore.
The latest update from Sacnilk states that Jailer 2 has managed to collect ₹33.31 crore by 7 PM on its third day of release. The film managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in three days and is now eyeing the ₹150 crore mark. Its total collection now stands at ₹130.11 crore. Rajinikanth's last release, Coolie, had managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India within two days of its release. Jailer 2 failed to meet that record and set a new one.
All about Jailer 2
Deep Dive
Jailer revolved around Rajinikanth's character, a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quiet life with his family after hanging up his uniform. Later, his son, an upright police officer investigating an idol-smuggling syndicate, goes missing and is presumed dead.
Jailer 2 follows Pandian, who has to protect his family and confront a lethal new underworld empire on a global scale after his past catches up with him. Besides Rajinikanth, the film features Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It also has cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan, among others.
An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “Jailer 2 depends on Rajinikanth's aura farming for close to three hours straight. Watching him flip his glasses and empty ammunition into bad men can get tiring, but Nelson ensures that never happens. He injects just enough story that still bends at the star’s altar, but has enough danger to make you wonder where all this could go. People around Muthu are constantly threatened, and he’s always around to save the day. It’s predictable, but it’s also fun to watch when Yogi Babu and Namo Narayana get to be silly with him. Especially when Muthu remains straight-faced, in true-blue Nelson hero style through it all.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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