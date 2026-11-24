Actor Nithya Menen recently spoke on a podcast about walking out of relationships that made her feel curbed. Stating that her statements often make her seem like someone who doesn’t want marriage, she clarified that she did. But specified that she was looking for the right person over getting married for the sake of it.

Nithya Menen on walking out of relationships

Nithya Menen spoke about the freedom she felt after walking away from difficult relationships. more less

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Nithya stated on Gobinath’s podcast that it was difficult, but she has walked out of relationships that stifled her. When asked if it was just fear talking, she stated that it was more of a realisation. “When it comes to the soul being curbed, especially in relationships, it was difficult, but I always chose to step away. The impact of the person is just like (squeezes hands). I am not able to grow; I am not able to breathe. There are a lot of people who will just not allow the person to breathe. It’s a realisation, not a fear,” said the actor.

Clarifies that she is not against marriage

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Nithya also stated that it was not an easy decision to walk away from such relationships, but added that it made her feel relieved. “There’s an exhale or a world opening up. You feel I can breathe. So that’s a good thing. So, when I talk about not being married, it’s interpreted as if I am against it or don’t want to. No. I never said I don’t want to get married. I do want to. But I know what I want to find. It is not marriage. I’m after the right relationship. So, I won’t just get married. If it’s not that kind of freedom-giving person, then no marriage,” added the actor.

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{{^usCountry}} Nithya also described the feeling in her previous relationships as being ‘curbed, held, contracted ’ and restricted from doing things. She stated that it made her feel ‘small and weak’ in the relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nithya also described the feeling in her previous relationships as being ‘curbed, held, contracted ’ and restricted from doing things. She stated that it made her feel ‘small and weak’ in the relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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Nithya Menen’s recent work

Last year, Nithya starred in Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kadhalikka Neramillai with Ravi Mohan, Pandiraaj’s Thalaivan Thalaivii with Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush’s Idli Kadai. She now has Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra’s Hindi film Mr & Mrs Grey lined up for release this year. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role and tells the story of a man caught between an extramarital affair and financial fraud. The film is expected to hit screens on December 11.