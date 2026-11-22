Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela, was released in theatres on Friday after several postponements. The film, which tells the story of a covert operation set up to bust red sanders smuggling, opened to mixed reviews. However, it gave Dhanush the biggest opening of his career and performed decently at the box office on Saturday, despite seeing a dip.

OM worldwide box office collection

Sreeleela and Dhanush in a still from Rajkumar Periasamy's OM. more less

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According to the film’s producers, Wunderbar Films, OM grossed ₹40 crore worldwide on its opening day. Trade website Sacnilk reported a ₹33 crore collection. By its second day, the film collected ₹34.35 crore net and ₹39.85 crore gross in India. Additionally, the film collected ₹22 crore overseas, a considerable increase over the ₹12 crore it collected on its opening day. The two-day worldwide haul of OM stands at ₹61.85 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} This means that OM has surpassed the two-day hauls of Dhanush’s previous releases, including Kara ( ₹20.10 crore), Tere Ishk Mein ( ₹44.21 crore), Idli Kadai ( ₹28.06 crore), and Kuberaa ( ₹54.46 crore). It is lagging behind Suriya’s Karuppu ( ₹74.91 crore), Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹74.47 crore) and Scene ( ₹79.65 crore). Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹213.65 crore) and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹118.50 crore) take the top spots this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that OM has surpassed the two-day hauls of Dhanush’s previous releases, including Kara ( ₹20.10 crore), Tere Ishk Mein ( ₹44.21 crore), Idli Kadai ( ₹28.06 crore), and Kuberaa ( ₹54.46 crore). It is lagging behind Suriya’s Karuppu ( ₹74.91 crore), Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹74.47 crore) and Scene ( ₹79.65 crore). Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹213.65 crore) and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹118.50 crore) take the top spots this year. {{/usCountry}}

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With OM’s collections dipping on Saturday, it remains to be seen whether it recovers on Sunday before the inevitable dip during the weekdays.

About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM

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OM is Rajkumar’s third film after Rangoon (2017) and Amaran (2024). It is his first film with Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela, and his second with Pallavi after Amaran. RTake Studios also produced the film with Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films. Nasseruddin Shah and Indrans play key roles in the film, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood tells the story of a special task force officer, ASP Nithya Reddy, played by Pallavi and an undercover agent, D-402, Pazhani, played by Dhanush. They crack down on a red sanders smuggling ring run by Burma Karthikeyan, aka Siya, played by Mammootty. But Pazhani finds himself torn between his duty and loyalty, which begins to affect his personal life and the mission.

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Dhanush has Thamizh Murugan with Vetrimaaran and a yet-to-be-titled film with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu lined up next.