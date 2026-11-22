Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela, was released in theatres on Friday after several postponements. The film, which tells the story of a covert operation set up to bust red sanders smuggling, opened to mixed reviews. However, it gave Dhanush the biggest opening of his career and performed decently at the box office on Saturday, despite seeing a dip.
OM worldwide box office collection
According to the film’s producers, Wunderbar Films, OM grossed ₹40 crore worldwide on its opening day. Trade website Sacnilk reported a ₹33 crore collection. By its second day, the film collected ₹34.35 crore net and ₹39.85 crore gross in India. Additionally, the film collected ₹22 crore overseas, a considerable increase over the ₹12 crore it collected on its opening day. The two-day worldwide haul of OM stands at ₹61.85 crore.
This means that OM has surpassed the two-day hauls of Dhanush’s previous releases, including Kara ( ₹20.10 crore), Tere Ishk Mein ( ₹44.21 crore), Idli Kadai ( ₹28.06 crore), and Kuberaa ( ₹54.46 crore). It is lagging behind Suriya’s Karuppu ( ₹74.91 crore), Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹74.47 crore) and Scene ( ₹79.65 crore). Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹213.65 crore) and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹118.50 crore) take the top spots this year.{{/usCountry}}
This means that OM has surpassed the two-day hauls of Dhanush’s previous releases, including Kara ( ₹20.10 crore), Tere Ishk Mein ( ₹44.21 crore), Idli Kadai ( ₹28.06 crore), and Kuberaa ( ₹54.46 crore). It is lagging behind Suriya’s Karuppu ( ₹74.91 crore), Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹74.47 crore) and Scene ( ₹79.65 crore). Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 ( ₹213.65 crore) and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan ( ₹118.50 crore) take the top spots this year.{{/usCountry}}
With OM’s collections dipping on Saturday, it remains to be seen whether it recovers on Sunday before the inevitable dip during the weekdays.
About Rajkumar Periasamy’s OM
OM is Rajkumar’s third film after Rangoon (2017) and Amaran (2024). It is his first film with Dhanush, Mammootty and Sreeleela, and his second with Pallavi after Amaran. RTake Studios also produced the film with Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films. Nasseruddin Shah and Indrans play key roles in the film, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.
The previously titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood tells the story of a special task force officer, ASP Nithya Reddy, played by Pallavi and an undercover agent, D-402, Pazhani, played by Dhanush. They crack down on a red sanders smuggling ring run by Burma Karthikeyan, aka Siya, played by Mammootty. But Pazhani finds himself torn between his duty and loyalty, which begins to affect his personal life and the mission.
Dhanush has Thamizh Murugan with Vetrimaaran and a yet-to-be-titled film with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu lined up next.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
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