Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum movie review: Suriya-produced film has heart of Peepli Live

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

Director - Arisil Moorthy

Cast - Mithun Manickam, Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan

Director Arisil Moorthy’s Raame Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum (Ra Ra), which is the first title from Amazon Prime Video’s recently-announced collaboration with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, is a socio-political satire set in a village. The film has the heart of Anusha Rizvi’s Peepli Live, but still works as a quirky rural drama about the events that follow when two beloved bulls go missing. Maintaining a satirical tone for the most part, Ra Ra manages to raise some pertinent questions without getting too serious. It strikes a fine balance between satire and drama.

The film follows Kunnimuthu, a farmer, and his wife Veerayi, who lose their bulls, Karuppan and Vellaiyan, whom they looked after like their own children. Kunnimuthu loses all hope of getting them back. When it is learned that a local politician could be involved in their disappearance, the story takes a political detour with multiple twists and turns.

Arisil Moorthy makes an assured debut and establishes himself as a filmmaker with a voice and purpose. He goes beyond the entertainment factor to give us a relatable story featuring characters we can empathise with. Set in a small village with no basic amenities like electricity and drinking water, this is a story of hope and development – one the one hand there are the villagers, and on the other, the greedy politicians. By taking a satirical stand, the film manages to directly take a dig at the current political scenario. Thankfully, it never goes overboard in its attempt to talk about the flawed system we live in.

Debutant Mithun Manickam as the film’s lead is a solid find, and brings out the helplessness of his character quite convincingly. He’s a natural and he plays his character with unparalleled sensitivity. Ramya Pandian, in the limited screen time that she gets, makes an impression. Vani Bhojan as an intrepid reporter is the scene-stealer in the second half, as she vows to throw the spotlight on corrupt politicians. The realistic locations play a vital role in elevating the overall viewing experience.

