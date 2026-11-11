Rajinikanth dances to his chartbuster Manasilaayo with newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran at the wedding party in Greece

Superstar Rajinikanth had a gala time at nephew, music composer, Anirudh Ravichander's wedding to Kavya Maran in Greece. A video from the celebrations, showing the actor dancing and enjoying the festivities, has caught the attention of fans on social media. The wedding, which was attended by close family members and a select group of guests, has been making headlines, with Rajinikanth's presence adding to the excitement around the celebrations.

Rajinikanth grooves to Manasilaayo at Anirudh and Kavya Maran's wedding.

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Anirudh married Sun Group heiress Kavya Maran on November 11 in an intimate ceremony. The composer also gave fans their first glimpse of the wedding by sharing a photograph on Instagram. He captioned it, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11”.

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Rajinikanth attends Anirudh and Kavya's wedding

The wedding festivities reportedly began on November 10 with a traditional Tamil engagement ceremony, known as Nichayathartham, followed by the wedding the next day. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, were also among the prominent guest .

Rajinikanth was among the family members who travelled to Greece for the wedding along with wife Latha. He was spotted at Chennai airport with his daughter Aishwarya before heading for the celebrations. The newly surfaced video of the superstar dancing has fans delighted, to see him enjoying the family occasion.

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{{^usCountry}} In the viral clip, he can be seen dancing to Manasilaayo from his film Vettaiyan. The peppy track, composed by Anirudh, had become a chartbuster upon its release. The actor appeared to be enjoying the moment along with the newlyweds and Maran family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the viral clip, he can be seen dancing to Manasilaayo from his film Vettaiyan. The peppy track, composed by Anirudh, had become a chartbuster upon its release. The actor appeared to be enjoying the moment along with the newlyweds and Maran family. {{/usCountry}}

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About Anirudh and Kavya Maran

The marriage brings together two prominent names from the entertainment and business worlds. Anirudh is among the most sought-after music composers in the country, especially in Tamil cinema. He also made his Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in 2023 and has also composed for his upcoming film King. Kavya, meanwhile, is the CEO and co-owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and an executive director at Sun TV Network.

Following the wedding, Anirudh also shared few more pictures from their wedding festivities. For this particular ceremony, Kavya wore an earthy brown outfit featuring a sleeveless, high-neck blouse adorned with intricate silver and gold embellishments. She paired it with a flowing sheer skirt detailed with cascading strings of beads and pearls, completing the look with statement earrings and stacked bangles. The music composer, meanwhile, went for a striking resort-inspired look in a cream jacket featuring embroidered palm trees, ocean waves and a crescent moon. He layered it over a sheer brown shirt with metallic detailing and teamed it with relaxed, draped trousers and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses.

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Couple to host reception in Chennai

While the Greece wedding was a private affair, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. Several prominent personalities from politics, cinema and business are expected to attend. Reports suggest that invitations have been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several other political leaders and film industry personalities.