Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are married, share first picture from dreamy Greek wedding
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have tied the knot at a grand wedding attended only by family and friends, reportedly in Greece.
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have tied the knot at a grand wedding attended only by family and friends, reportedly in Greece. The composer shared their first picture as newlyweds on social media hours after the wedding on Wednesday.
Anirudh and Kavya tie the knot
On Wednesday evening, Anirudh shared the first picture from their wedding on Instagram, captioned: “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime.” The composer added a heart emoji and the date ‘11.11’ in the caption. Pretty soon, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans as well as friends from the entertainment industry.
The picture shows the couple, dressed in complimentary pastels, walking towards the camera, with smiles on their faces, hand-in-hand. A white floral background is visible as flower petals are showered upon the newlyweds.
Wedding guests
Sun Pictures shared a series of photos from the ceremony, including Anirudh and Kavya's parents. The photo also included Tamil Nadu ex-Chief Minister MK Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth, who happens to be the music director's uncle.
About Anirudh and Kavya
Anirudh is currently one of the highest-paid music composers in the country, having composed the scores for some of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema. He made his Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in 2023. He is the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, the wife of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, making their daughters Aishwarya and Soundaryaa his first cousins.
Kavya Maran is an entrepreneur from one of the country's leading business families. Daughter of filmmaker and industrialist Kalanithi Maran, she is the chief executive officer (CEO) and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, as well as an executive director at Sun TV Network, owned by her father.
Even as news of their wedding surfaced, the couple remained tight-lipped. Days before the wedding, an elaborate invite to their reception surfaced online. Designed and handcrafted by Ranjani Iyengar, founder of design atelier Pink Whistle Man, the invitation card was housed in a heavy, three-dimensional box in a dreamy palette of powder blue, ivory, and silver. The outer structure was covered in floral and scrollwork carvings, secured with silver-toned hinges and a silver-finished oval crest.
Anirudh and Kavya's Chennai reception
Anirudh and Kavya reportedly married in Greece in an intimate ceremony in November with only close family and friends. The grand wedding reception is set for November 21 in Chennai.
The reception is set to be attended by several prominent members of the film industry as well as major political figures. The invites have reached big names across politics, business, and cinema — from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to top film and business personalities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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