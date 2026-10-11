Rajinikanth hails Tamil film Dorothy and predicts awards for Sananth's performance; director Karthik Subbaraj says he spent an hour praising the film

Tamil film Dorothy has been making waves ever since its release last month. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial with Keerthy Suresh, Rishikanth and Sananth was initially met with homophobic backlash for its LGBTQ+ themes but despite that, the film has received glowing praise from actors and viewers. Now, Rajinikanth has praised the film and called it ‘mindblowing.’

Rajinikanth calls Dorothy ‘fantastic’

Karthik Subbaraj, Sananth and Rishikanth poses with Rajinikanth.

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Karthik Subbaraj took to his X account and shared pictures with Rajinikanth, where the film's two male stars Sananth and Rishikanth were also seen. In the caption, Karthik wrote, "Thalaivaaaaa.... 'Fantastic..Beautiful... Mindblowing' !!

Thalaivar Loveeedd #Dorothy and spoke in detail for an hour appreciating every aspect of the film.... Can't ask for more.... Will forever remember the conversation & him saying. "Intha Karthik Subbaraja thaan thedittu irunthen (This is the Karthik Subbaraj I was looking for)... Hat's off" ... Am flying. Love you Thalaiva."

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{{^usCountry}} Sananth also made a separate post to share pictures from the special day. He said that Rajinikanth predicted that he would definitely win awards for his performance as Subbu in the film. "Award confirm! Enna oru challenging ana role! Hats off! Sema Alaga iruntheenga! Petta la patha Anwar ah ithu (What a challenging role! You looked absolutely beautiful! Is this the same Anwar from Petta)?! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sananth also made a separate post to share pictures from the special day. He said that Rajinikanth predicted that he would definitely win awards for his performance as Subbu in the film. "Award confirm! Enna oru challenging ana role! Hats off! Sema Alaga iruntheenga! Petta la patha Anwar ah ithu (What a challenging role! You looked absolutely beautiful! Is this the same Anwar from Petta)?! {{/usCountry}}

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Karthik directed Rajinikanth in the 2019 release Petta, which had Sananth in a small role. Meanwhile, Rishikanth also shared pictures with Rajinikanth and took his autograph.

On Sunday, Soundarya Rajinikanth also hailed the film. She wrote on X, “Dorothy has so much heart and soul. I was completely drawn into the world of these characters. The film is a beautiful reminder to accept everyone and treat everyone equally. As a producer, I’ve explored LGBTQ+ stories in Goa and #Love. I’ve always believed in respecting this community, and I will always stand with them. Congratulations, my friend @karthiksubbaraj on bringing this film together. @Sananth__, your performance is beyond brilliant. @iam_rishikanth many, many congratulations .. I’m so happy to see how this year has been for you. Love and congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

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About Dorothy

Set in the 1990s, it tells the story of two men whose lives are upended by the arrival of a woman. The Tamil-language feature, with an original score by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in his 1540th film, is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment and joins TIFF's acclaimed international program, formerly known as Contemporary World Cinema, which showcases celebrated filmmakers, festival favourites, and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe, as per the press release. It had its world premiere at the festival earlier this month, where it earned a standing ovation.