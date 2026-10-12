Rajinikanth says he misses being a bus conductor in Bengaluru: ‘Identify with it more than stardom'

Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 will hit screens on October 15. Ahead of it, the film’s team skipped the usual audio launches and taped a ‘super show’ that streamed on Sun NXT. On it, Rajinikanth and Nelson spoke with the cast and crew of Jailer 2 about the film and more. When Nelson asked Rajinikanth about his humility, he remarked that he missed being a bus conductor.

Rajinikanth misses being a bus conductor

Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor for five years in Bengaluru before acting.

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Nelson asked Rajinikanth on the show if his humility was inbuilt or something he maintains for others. The actor responded, “See, even though I am a big star. Of course, I really like acting. But more than that, I liked being a conductor. I held the job of a conductor for five years, and I miss it to date…I miss it; I could never identify myself as a star.”

Rajinikanth says he even goes to Bengaluru often due to it, adding, “All this stardom is fine. But to be frank, I identify more as a conductor. It’s also why I often go to Bengaluru, conductors tend to deal with all sorts of people. I identify myself as a bus conductor. So, how would a bus conductor like me behave in front of a big personality like you?”

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{{^usCountry}} Nelson smiled at that as the film’s team cheered and said, “I expected this, sir.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nelson smiled at that as the film’s team cheered and said, “I expected this, sir.” {{/usCountry}}

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Rajinikanth’s life before joining films

Born Shivaji Rao Gaikwad to a Marathi family in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth learnt the Vedas at a young age at the Ramakrishna Math, which instilled in him a sense of spirituality. It’s also where his love for acting bloomed as he took part in plays at the math. After completing his schooling, Rajinikanth worked several odd jobs, including as a coolie and a bus conductor.

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Studying at the Madras Film Institute later opened doors for him when filmmaker K Balachander noticed him. The director is also the one who gives him his stage name to avoid confusion with Sivaji Ganesan. Rajinikanth learnt how to speak Tamil just to act in films, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Rajinikanth’s recent work

Rajinikanth last starred in the 2024 films Lal Salaam and Vettaiyan and the 2025 film Coolie. The actor’s Jailer 2, a sequel to his 2023 hit Jailer, will hit screens this week. He also has Dharman with director Ashwath Marimuthu lined up. Kamal Haasan is producing it. Rajinikanth and Kamal will share the screen in a yet-to-be-titled film by Nelson soon.