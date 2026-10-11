Jailer 2 advance bookings cross ₹20 crore in just 24 hours; Rajinikanth film set for record-breaking start

It has barely been a day since advance bookings for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 opened worldwide, and the film is already crossing milestones at a breakneck pace. The mass-action thriller has already crossed the ₹20-crore mark in pre-sales, and there are still four days to go before the film’s release. All signs point to a massive opening for the Rajinikanth-starrer when it releases next week. Jailer 2 advance booking collection: Rajinikanth returns in the much-anticipated sequel.

Jailer 2 advance booking update Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. In Kerala, the advance bookings opened a day later, on the morning of October 11. Despite this staggered start, Jailer 2 had a stunning pre-sales launch. By the morning of October 11 (Sunday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹20 crore worldwide. The overseas collections were leading the charge with almost $2 million in pre-sales already.

In India, where the advance bookings did not fully open in all states and centres on Saturday, the film still managed to gross over ₹4 crore in a day. The day 1 advance booking leads here, accounting for over ₹3.53 crore gross in pre-sales.

As expected, Tamil Nadu is contributing the lion’s share, accounting for almost 90% oftotal pre-sales in India. The city of Chennai alone accounts for ₹1.63 crore in pre-sales for Jailer 2. The overall number will increase once advance bookings open in Kerala today (October 11) and across the rest of the country, with the Malayalam and Hindi-dubbed versions. Rajinikanth films are not pan-India but do substantial business outside Tamil Nadu. The presence of stars from across industries in Jailer 2 - with a rumoured Hrithik Roshan cameo - may just push this film into the pan-India territory.