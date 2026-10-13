Rajinikanth reveals Mithun Chakraborty initially refused to play villain in Jailer 2, agreed only on one condition: ‘You won’t beat or shoot me'

After nearly three decades, Rajinikanth and Mithun Chakraborty are set to reunite on screen in Jailer 2. While Rajinikanth reprises the lead role, Mithun plays the antagonist. At the recent Jailer 2 Super Show event, Rajinikanth recalled the one condition Mithun had set before agreeing to join the film.

How Mithun Chakraborty agreed to do Jailer 2

Rajinikanth revealed how Mithun Chakraborty came on board for Jailer 2.

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In his speech at the event, Rajinikanth spoke about how Mithun came on board and said, "When the production approached him to play a villain, he flat-out refused. 'Me playing Rajini's villain?' He is a very good friend of mine. He said, "Rajini hero, I'm villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Not a chance, I am not doing it."

Although Mithun initially rejected the role, he later agreed to do the film on one condition. Rajinikanth revealed, "Later, during an edition of the WAVES Summit, where Prime Minister was also present, I met him. There he told me, 'they have approached me for this film, If you say, I will do it.’ I told him, 'Of course, it will be great.' Then he said, 'Okay, but on one condition, ‘You should neither beat me up nor shoot me.' I said, ‘Let me ask the director and get back.’ But I was sure he was just saying it [for the sake of it]."

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Deep Dive Why did Mithun Chakraborty initially refuse to play the villain in Jailer 2? Mithun said he did not want to play Rajinikanth’s villain or take beatings from him. He initially rejected the role before later agreeing to join the film. What condition did Mithun Chakraborty set before agreeing to Jailer 2? Mithun agreed on the condition that Rajinikanth’s character would neither beat him up nor shoot him. Rajinikanth said he would check with director Nelson Dilipkumar. What role does Mithun Chakraborty play in Jailer 2? Mithun plays the antagonist opposite Rajinikanth, who reprises his lead role. The film marks their on-screen reunion nearly three decades after they first worked together.

{{^usCountry}} Mithun and Rajinikanth first worked together in the 1989 political crime drama Bhrashtachar, directed by Ramesh Sippy and also featuring Anupam Kher and Rekha in lead roles. They later appeared together in the 1997 film Bhagya Debata, in which Rajinikanth made a special appearance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mithun and Rajinikanth first worked together in the 1989 political crime drama Bhrashtachar, directed by Ramesh Sippy and also featuring Anupam Kher and Rekha in lead roles. They later appeared together in the 1997 film Bhagya Debata, in which Rajinikanth made a special appearance. {{/usCountry}}

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About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. The first film followed Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer whose peaceful life takes a turn when his son, a police officer, goes missing while investigating an idol-smuggling operation. As he sets out to uncover the truth, Muthuvel reveals a darker, more ruthless side of himself.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film will see Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles from the first instalment, while SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna join the cast.

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The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal. Jailer 2 is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 15, 2026.