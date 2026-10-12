Jailer 2 tickets for Rajinikanth film go up to a whopping ₹2000 for special morning shows; maximum price in Chennai is ₹400
Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth's sequel to their 2023 film will hit screens on October 15. Know all about it.
Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 will be released in theatres on October 15. Special shows are being planned in regions where they are permitted, with ticket prices going up to a whopping ₹2000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, in Chennai, tickets for the Tamil film are being sold for up to ₹400.
Jailer 2 tickets go up to ₹2000
Bookings for Jailer 2 have been opened up on the ticketing platform BookMyShow in some regions. Tickets are available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kochi, among the main regions. Tickets in most regions range between ₹160 and ₹800, depending on the theatre and seating style.
But in Bengaluru, prices for the Tamil version of the film start at ₹200 and go up to a whopping ₹2000, with early-morning shows priced around ₹670 to ₹1600 in most theatres. Some of the premium Cinepolis venues, however, have ₹2000 tickets available for the recliner seats for the morning shows, which begin at 6:30 AM.
In Chennai, however, the earliest show is listed at 8:30 AM, and tickets range from ₹50 to ₹400. Most theatres are selling tickets priced at ₹250 or less, making them affordable. Even Kochi has tickets between ₹200 and ₹550 for the morning shows. Tickets for the Hindi version, titled Rajini: The Jailer 2, have yet to go on sale.
Jailer 2 gets ticket hikes in Andhra Pradesh
While tickets for Jailer 2 in Andhra Pradesh have yet to go on sale, a government order permits a price increase in the region. Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainment is distributing the film in the region. The GO mentions that seven shows are permitted to run per day in the state till October 21 from their release date. Tickets have also been hiked by ₹50 in single screens and ₹75 in multiplexes for the first week. Tickets in Andhra Pradesh will also now be priced higher than in Tamil Nadu.
About Jailer 2
Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. A sequel to Jailer, it stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, who reprise their roles from the first film. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are joining the cast. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff will return for cameos, while a new special appearance has been teased in the trailer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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