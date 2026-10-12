Jailer 2 tickets for Rajinikanth film go up to a whopping ₹2000 for special morning shows; maximum price in Chennai is ₹400

Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 will be released in theatres on October 15. Special shows are being planned in regions where they are permitted, with ticket prices going up to a whopping ₹2000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, in Chennai, tickets for the Tamil film are being sold for up to ₹400. Rajinikanth plays the lead in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2.

Jailer 2 tickets go up to ₹ 2000 Bookings for Jailer 2 have been opened up on the ticketing platform BookMyShow in some regions. Tickets are available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, and Kochi, among the main regions. Tickets in most regions range between ₹160 and ₹800, depending on the theatre and seating style.

But in Bengaluru, prices for the Tamil version of the film start at ₹200 and go up to a whopping ₹2000, with early-morning shows priced around ₹670 to ₹1600 in most theatres. Some of the premium Cinepolis venues, however, have ₹2000 tickets available for the recliner seats for the morning shows, which begin at 6:30 AM.

In Chennai, however, the earliest show is listed at 8:30 AM, and tickets range from ₹50 to ₹400. Most theatres are selling tickets priced at ₹250 or less, making them affordable. Even Kochi has tickets between ₹200 and ₹550 for the morning shows. Tickets for the Hindi version, titled Rajini: The Jailer 2, have yet to go on sale.