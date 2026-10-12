Jailer 2 team busts rumours of skipping Hindi release for Rajinikanth film over ₹160 crore 4-week OTT deal

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is set to release in Hindi on October 15, alongside its other language versions. The film’s team has clarified. The announcement comes after reports claimed that the sequel would not be screened in Hindi at major multiplex chains such as PVR INOX and Cinepolis due to a disagreement over its OTT release window. Jailer 2 Hindi release: Makers issue clarification after reports claim Rajinikanth’s film won’t release in Hindi.

The reports had raised concerns about the film’s reach among Hindi-speaking audiences, especially given its star-studded cast and the buzz around its release. However, the official team has now confirmed that the Hindi release remains on schedule, with Pen Marudhar Entertainment handling distribution in North India.

Jailer 2 team issues clarification on Hindi release In response to the reports, the film’s official representatives said there had been no change to the planned release date. The statement read, “In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned."

The statement further said, “The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment. There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release. We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release. We appreciate the media’s continued support and cooperation.”