Retro actor Suriya's best wishes to teams Raid 2, HIT 3 get heart-warming replies from Riteish Deshmukh, Nani

Numerous films across the country are releasing on May 1 and actor Suriya sent best wishes to the rest of the teams. Apart from his film Retro with Karthik Subbaraj, this Thursday will also see Raid 2 in Hindi, HIT: The Third Case in Telugu and Tourist Family in Tamil hit screens. Suriya’s warm wishes received sweet responses. (Also Read: British Board of Film Classification rates HIT 3, Retro ‘strong’ for violence; gives full details of language, horror) Riteish Deshmukh, Suriya and Nani in stills from Raid 2, Retro and HIT 3.

Suriya sends best wishes

Suriya took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the teams of Raid 2, HIT 3 and Tourist Family good luck. He wrote, “Dearest Sasi & Simran, Nani, Ajay sir & Riteish, all the cast & crew of #TouristFamily #HIT3 #Raid2 Wishing you the bestest! #Anbannafans Lots of love and respect for your support for #Retro... May each of our films be a success & entertain the audience in theatres tomorrow.”

Ritesh Deshmukh, Nani respond

Riteish Deshmukh reposted his tweet, calling him a ‘man with a large heart’. He wrote, “Best wishes to alll our films - Bro man - you have a large heart @Suriya_offl - May all the films receive immense love from the audiences. #Nani, Sasi, Simran, #TouristFamily #Retro #HIT3 #Raid2.”

Nani also replied to him, writing, “Dear @Suriya_offl sir. Eagerly waiting for your சிறப்பான தரமான சம்பவம் (excellent event) with #Retro.”

About the May 1 releases

Karthik’s Retro stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and tells the story of a man with a violent past who promises to leave it all behind for his beloved and has no choice but to fight back when it all catches up to him.

Sailesh Kolanu directs HIT 3, which sees Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. It tells the story of a cop who finds himself challenged when tasked with solving mysterious murders. Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2 sees Ajay Devgn, Riteish and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. It follows the story of an Indian Revenue Service Officer facing off a politician.

Debut director Abishan Jeevinth’s Tourist Family stars Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh. It’s a film about a Sri Lankan Tamil family's perilous journey for safety and a better future.