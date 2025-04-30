Raid 2 advance booking: Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh film beats Maidaan; will it surpass Shaitaan too?

Raid 2 advance booking: Raj Kumar Gupta’s sequel to the 2018 film Raid, Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor will be released in theatres on May 1. Advance bookings for the film were opened on Monday and according to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹3.06 crore in India, as of 1 pm. (Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor address her replacing Ileana D'Cruz in Raid 2: ‘Sean Connery is not the only James Bond') Raid 2 advance booking: Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn in a still from the film.

Raid 2 advance booking beats Maidaan

Raid 2’s advance booking numbers without blocked tickets show that the film has beaten the bookings of Ajay’s 2024 films, Maidaan and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Maidaan had an advance booking of ₹1.11 crore, according to the trade website, with a ₹2.6 crore day 1 collection, while Auron Mein only brought in ₹49.79 lakh, with a 1.85 crore opening.

As the numbers grow through the day, it remains to be seen whether it crosses his 2024 film Shaitaan’s ₹4.14 crore, with a ₹14.75 crore opening. The juggernaut, however, is the actor’s 2024 film Singham Again, which collected ₹15.7 crore in advance bookings alone and made ₹43.5 crore on opening day.

Singham Again ₹ 15.7 crore Shaitaan ₹ 4.14 crore Maidaan ₹ 1.11 crore Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha ₹ 49.49 lakh Prev Next

Raid was a massive hit when it was released, collecting ₹103.07 crore net in India and ₹154.19 crore gross worldwide. Raid 2 is expected to beat those numbers.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 sees Ajay return as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik who conducts a raid on Dada Manohar Bhai’s property. The 2018 film, which also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz, was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

Talking to ANI about the comparisons with the first film, director Raj said, “I agree we took a long time to come up with a sequel, but it was important to create a good story, and we worked really hard on it. Audience perception of sequels can vary. Some will also draw comparisons between the first part and the second, but it's part and parcel of expanding a franchise.”