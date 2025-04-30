Nani calls video of zipliner accidentally capturing Pahalgam attack haunting: ‘It reminds us how vulnerable…’

Actor Nani spoke about the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, while promoting his upcoming film HIT: The Third Case. The actor also brought up the viral video of a zipliner accidentally capturing people getting shot in a meadow, calling the incident ‘haunting’. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Ajith condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack, expresses grief: ‘I pray we learn to empathise with one another’) Nani spoke about the Pahalgam attack and about the viral zipline video.

Nani on the viral zipline video

Nani spoke to the press about the Pahalgam attack, stating that it will ‘have a long-lasting effect’ on Kashmir. He also called the terror attack ‘extremely painful’ and ‘heartbreaking’. He said, “I was seeing a clip of somebody going on a zipline and accidentally recording what’s happening in the meadow.”

He paused after saying that and continued, “As much as we all feel pain, and have something to work through, it keeps coming back. It reminds us how vulnerable (we are). We sometimes think that everything is safe, everything is fine, and these are all things of the past. But when things like these happen, we are reminded that nothing is still in control. There are still wild forces out there.”

He then stated that he believes ‘big action’ needs to be taken to curb terrorism and ‘some hope needs to be created’ for the country to get over it. “For me, it has been even more extremely haunting. We shot in Pahalgam, we shot there for 18 days and the kind of support we got from the locals…I remember waking up every morning and seeing Pahalgam and saying, what a beautiful place.”

Nani recollected how tourists from southern states would recognise him and ask for pictures. “Now, listening to what happened, to hear people who went with families to have a good time…I don’t know how to put it in words. But it’s devastating, it’s horrific, and I just pray to God and hope.”

Celebrities speak out against the Pahalgam attack

On April 22, 26 people were shot down and numerous others were injured in a terror attack that took place at a tourist meadow in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley in Kashmir. This is one of the deadliest terror attacks on India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Numerous celebrities have condemned the attack, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javed Akhtar, Vijay Deverakonda, and others.