Retro, Hit 3, Raid 2, movie review and release live updates: Ajay Devgn, Suriya exchange wishes despite clashing films
Retro, Hit 3, Raid 2, movie review and release live updates: Three high-octane thrillers — Raid 2, Hit 3, and Retro — are set to clash at the box office with a same-day release, promising an action-packed showdown for moviegoers. Raid 2, the sequel to the Ajay Devgn-starrer, continues its gritty exploration of corruption and justice. ...Read More
Hit 3, part of the successful crime-investigation franchise starring Nani, aims to up the stakes with a darker mystery and intense performances.
Meanwhile, Suriya's Retro, with its stylised treatment and nostalgic flair, offers a fresh take on revenge drama.
With three strong contenders catering to overlapping audiences, it’ll be interesting to see who dominates the opening weekend.
Retro 2 release: Celebration in movie halls
Suriya fans broke into a party in theatres as he danced to Kanimaa in the movie.
Retro review: Stunts shine
“The stunt sequences and its variety - hats off to the stunt team! Not easy at all,” read a tweet.
Retro review: Good & Engaging
Reviewer Amutha Bharathi tweeted, "#Retro First Half - Good & Engaging so far👌
- Excellent first 30 mins screenplay just peaked at Kanimaa single shot scene💥
- The interval portion was Pure Bliss + Fireyy📈
- #Suriya & #PoojaHegde pair just stole the screen🫶
- KannadiPoove song worked well on screen🎶
- Well sketched characterization for JoJuGeorge🌟
Love & laughter was done, now it's time for WAR"
Raid 2 vs Retro: Ajay and Suriya exchange wishes
Suriya tweeted, "Dearest Sasi & Simran, Nani, Ajay sir & Riteish, all the cast & crew of #TouristFamily #HIT3 #Raid2 Wishing you the bestest!
#Anbannafans Lots of love and respect for your support for #Retro... May each of our films be a success & entertain the audience in theatres tomorrow."
Ajay replied, “Thank you for your wishes brother. All the love & luck to you for Retro too. Hoping we all make a mark and get the silver screens buzzing 🙌🏻”
HT review of Raid 2
Ajay Devgn slips back into his familiar intense persona, echoing shades of his recent turn in Shaitaan. Still, his solid presence anchors the film, and the confrontation between his composed Amay and Riteish Deshmukh’s fiery Dada Bhai hits the mark.
Riteish, known for his comic timing, proves — like his friend Akshay Kumar did in Kesari Chapter 2 — that he can be just as compelling in serious roles. His simmering, controlled rage is particularly effective. Amit Sial adds post-interval levity as the corrupt cop Lallan, though it occasionally veers into over-the-top territory. Saurabh Shukla’s return as Tauji from Raid feels abrupt, with his link to Dada Bhai lacking narrative depth.
Read full review on HT here.