Retro, Hit 3, Raid 2, movie review and release live updates: Ajay Devgn, Suriya exchange wishes despite clashing films

Retro, Hit 3, Raid 2, movie review and release live updates: Ajay Devgn in Raid 2 and Suriya in Retro.

Retro, Hit 3, Raid 2, movie review and release live updates: Three high-octane thrillers — Raid 2, Hit 3, and Retro — are set to clash at the box office with a same-day release, promising an action-packed showdown for moviegoers. Raid 2, the sequel to the Ajay Devgn-starrer, continues its gritty exploration of corruption and justice. ...Read More

Hit 3, part of the successful crime-investigation franchise starring Nani, aims to up the stakes with a darker mystery and intense performances.

Meanwhile, Suriya's Retro, with its stylised treatment and nostalgic flair, offers a fresh take on revenge drama.

With three strong contenders catering to overlapping audiences, it’ll be interesting to see who dominates the opening weekend.